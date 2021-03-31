The new, improved Google Nest Hub has arrived – here’s where to buy it

Ever since Google revealed the Google Nest Audio to replace the old Google Home, we’ve been waiting for an upgrade on the brand’s original smart display.

And, the new and improved Google Nest Hub is finally here. Released today, the 2nd generation Google Nest Hub has a number of new features including a motion sleep tracker, plus 50 per cent more bass than the original device.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Google Nest Hub including its price, specs and where to buy it.

How much does the new Google Nest Hub cost?

The new Google Nest Hub is on sale from today (31st March) for £89.99 at retailers including Currys and Very.

This is £10 more than its predecessor, the original Google Nest Hub, which had a RRP of £79.99. This was in line with the likes of the smaller Echo Show 5 and significantly cheaper than Facebook’s Portal.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) specs: what does the new smart display look like?

Many of those classic smart display features found in the original Google Nest Hub, with a couple of tweaks. For example, it is still a great way to listen to the radio, play music or watch YouTube videos and it now has 50 per cent more bass.

It looks almost identical, too, with a 7-inch touchscreen seated on a fabric covered speaker. It doesn’t look dissimilar to the new Amazon Echo Show 10, although it is considerably smaller. It is available in four colours including chalk, charcoal, mist (blue) and sand.

A new addition is the ability play or pause a video with hand movements. The Quick Gesture function uses a motion sensor to detect when your hand moves and respond accordingly. A feature that will definitely come in handy when baking to avoid getting sticky fingers all over the screen.

However, the most significant addition is sleep tracking. The sleep tracking feature, which Google has named Sleep Sensing, uses a combination of motion and sound to track the user’s sleep.

This should allow you to get a good idea of your sleep patterns in terms of when you go to sleep, wake up and how well you’ve slept. The feature will even tell you how many minutes you snored for, along with analysing the room’s temperature and light to see how that impacts your sleep.

We’ve yet to get our hands on the device to test this feature out, but it sounds really promising and could be a game-changer for those that don’t enjoy wearing smartwatches to bed.

Where to buy Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

In addition to the Google Store, the new 2nd generation Google Nest Hub is also available from a number of retailers.

The original Google Nest Hub is also still sold by retailers, and is now on sale at a discounted price.

