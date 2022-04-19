So it makes sense that anticipation is rising for the return of its annual developer conference – known as Google I/O – in 2022. Amid the usual chatter about coding and software updates, speculation is building we could also see the Pixel 6a.

Google made a pretty big splash when it released the Pixel 6 series of phones last year, viewed by many as being the company’s first true push into flagship territory that could match rival premium handsets from Apple and Samsung.

That will be very welcome news for anyone who found the Pixel 6 (from £549) and Pixel 6 Pro (from £799) sitting just outside their budget, with the 6a likely to follow its predecessors by offering a mid-range alternative to the main entries.

Here’s what we know (so far) about the I/O conference and the predicted Pixel 6a smartphone, including what to expect and how to watch the showcase in the UK. If you need a mid-range phone before that, check out our full guide to the best mid-range phone of the year, and don’t miss our Google Pixel 6 Pro review.

When is Google IO 2022?

Google I/O 2022 is taking place on May 11th and May 12th, streaming from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. While a small live audience will be in attendance, it’s free and open for everyone to watch virtually. You can register now and attendees are being urged to use the hashtag #GoogleIO.

Last year, Google I/O took place between 18-20th May. The year before that, it was planned for 12-14th May but ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Google IO 2022: how to watch in UK

You will be able to watch the keynotes live via the official Google website, but like prior years it is highly likely they will stream to YouTube at the same time.

Registering (18+) to attend Google I/O means you will be sent information about events via email, and lets you save relevant content. The program is not yet live, but Google says it will be updated just prior to the showcase. You don’t have to register, but doing so opens up the full experience, including virtual demos.

Google IO 2022: what will be announced?

It is highly likely that the majority of announcements will be focused on software, such as upcoming updates to Android. Last year, the company used the keynote to tease changes to Google Maps, Google Docs and Google Meet, but also unveiled it was teaming with Samsung to create a new smartwatch operating system.

Despite some speculation, there was no sign of the heavily-rumoured Pixel watch or a new smartphone. The Pixel 5a – the mid-range phone of the previous series – was also a no-show, eventually releasing in the US and Japan, but not the UK.

However, some leaks do appear to suggest that the dates of Google I/O for 2022 neatly align with the suspected unveiling of the Pixel 6a, so it does seem possible we could see that new handset make an appearance. There is precedent. In 2019, Google used the showcase to reveal two smartphones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

Google Pixel 6a: what do we know so far?

Google Pixel 6 series Google

Google hasn’t revealed specifics about the new Pixel 6a, so take online rumours and speculation with a degree of scepticism until the official unveil. It’s not even clear if the Pixel 6a – like its predecessor – will be coming to the UK market.

Still, here’s a round-up of the biggest rumours and leaks so far:

Renders suggest the 6a will sport a very similar look to the Pixel 6, with a camera bump along the full width of the back (via 91mobiles).

In terms of specs, reports suggest it will have a 6.2-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera set-up and the “Tensor” chip. Based on the renders, it will have a small punch-hole selfie lens on the front.

The 6a has reportedly been spotted in Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings, seemingly suggesting that it’s imminent (via DroidLife).

While the exact global markets are unknown, tipsters have suggested the new Pixel 6a could be released between May and late July this year.

Pricing is also a mystery, but based on prior models it is widely expected any new entry in the mid-range A-series will be around, or under, £500. The 4a was priced from £349, while a variant with 5G was priced from £499.

For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section and why not consider signing up to receive our technology newsletter.

