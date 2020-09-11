When is Immortals Fenyx Rising released?

Immortals Fenyx Rising was originally scheduled to hit shelves on February 25th 2020, but like many big-budget games recently has since been delayed - it can now be expected in late 2020.

What consoles and platforms will Immortals Fenyx Rising be available on?

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What's Immortals Fenyx Rising about?

From the team who made the sprawling Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes this similarly Ancient Greek-themed fantasy adventure, about a warrior on a mission to save the Greek Gods.

Set on the fictional Isle of the Blessed, now riddled with mythological creatures, players can wield the power of the gods to battle the likes of Medusa, Hydras and Cyclops in order to reach their leader - the mighty Typhon.

Gameplay will consist of fighting said beasts, as well as solving puzzles, completing dungeons and exploring the open world.

As shown in the trailer, the game has rather stunning cel-shaded artwork that seems to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Can I pre-order Immortals Fenyx Rising?

You can pre-order the game via Amazon here.

Is there a trailer for Immortals Fenyx Rising?

Yes - it's rather beautiful:

