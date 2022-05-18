Coming from the same team as Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero looks to be another crazy world to spend a ton of time in, and the trailer alone is enough to ramp up our excitement levels for this one.

If you're one of the many who are hooked on Genshin Impact then take note, because your next obsession could be on the way and it goes by the name of Zenless Zone Zero.

But when do we think we can play Zenless Zone Zero, and what do we know about the game so far? Here are all the key details!

When is the Zenless Zone Zero release date?

Status TBC! The game has only recently been announced so we don't expect to get a release date any time soon. We will let you know as soon as we hear anything more but don't expect it in the near future.

What platforms can you get Zenless Zone Zero on?

So far, it's only PC and iOS that is set to get Zenless Zone Zero, and we would be very surprised if this did not launch as a free to play game. As for a port to consoles in the future? Well that all depends on how well the game does, but it's certainly a strong possibility.

Can you pre-order Zenless Zone Zero?

Not yet, but given that any release date is still a way off and it's quite limited in terms of what it's being released on, at least for now, we wouldn't expect any Zenless Zone Zero pre-order links to appear until much closer to its release. We'll let you know as soon as we hear more.

Zenless Zone Zero gameplay

As mentioned, look for this to be a free to play game when it launches, but there are bound to be numerous ways that Zenless Zone Zero will tempt you to dip into any spare cash you might have. Nothing has been said on this as yet, but microtransactions are almost a certainty - so let's hope any free element is worthy of our time.

As for what will be in the game itself, the trailer shows off some super fun gameplay and suitably over the top characters to go along with it. Gamers will play as a proxy and they explore areas called hollows that mysteriously appear out of thin air. But head inside and you will be greeted with monsters to fight - and some exciting carnage is sure to follow.

Look for lots more to be revealed about Zenless Zone Zero as we get closer to its release.

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero Beta?

There sure is - we just don't know when yet.

You can sign up though right now by heading to the official Zenless Zone Zero website so you'll be kept up to date with all the beta news and you'll get to be among the first to try it out.

Is there a trailer for Zenless Zone Zero?

We recently got our first look at the game thanks to the Zenless Zone Zero announcement trailer, and here it is below so you can see what it looks like for yourself!

