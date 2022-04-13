The impending WoW reveal was first mentioned in an official blog post , which read, "With the story in the Shadowlands coming to a conclusion, the time is at hand to get a sneak peek at what’s next for the heroes of Azeroth."

World of Warcraft is in for another major overhaul, with Blizzard Entertainment promising to reveal a big WoW expansion with an official announcement this April.

The post continued: "The World of Warcraft development team is excited to share what they’ve been working on, and we invite you to mark your calendars, so you don’t miss a moment."

The next WoW expansion has been rumoured to be called Dragonflight, and this is probably the event that will confirm or deny that speculation. Keep on reading, then, and we'll tell you when and where to tune in!

When is the WoW expansion reveal?

The WoW expansion reveal will take place on Tuesday 19th April 2022. For fans in the UK, the announcement event will start at 5pm BST.

In other time zones across the planet, this is when the World of Warcraft announcement will begin:

USA: 9am PT or 12pm ET on 19th April

9am PT or 12pm ET on 19th April UK: 5pm BST on 19th April

5pm BST on 19th April Europe: 6pm CEST on 19th April

6pm CEST on 19th April Russia: 7pm MSK on 19th April

7pm MSK on 19th April Japan: 1am JST on 20th April

1am JST on 20th April Australia: 2am AEST on 20th April

2am AEST on 20th April New Zealand: 4am NZST on 20th April

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the World of Warcraft announcement

You will be able to watch the WoW expansion reveal on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

So if you click over to either of those video-hosting platforms at the right time, you should see an option to watch the event live.

After we've watched the event, we'll be sure to bring you all the latest news on what it has revealed for the future of World of Warcraft.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.