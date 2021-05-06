Where to dance in Durr Burger Kitchen in Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2
The best burger joint in town.
Want to head to the best burger joint in the world of Fortnite? Well, that would be Durr Burger!
Arch-rivals to Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit, the other big food franchise in the world of Fortnite, you will know when you have stumbled across the restaurant by the huge burger with a face that acts as its mascot – and creeps us out a little with the eyes. Why so beady?
It has been a busy time to be a player of the game lately as Fornite Chapter 2 season 6 continues and the chatter is already starting about the upcoming Fortnite season 7, which could be coming sooner than you may expect.
But for all you need to know about Durr Burger and where to find it, here’s the details!
Where to find Durr Burger in Fortnite
To find the Durr Burger restaurant, these are the steps you will want to follow:
- Firstly head towards the Weeping Woods
- To the west of them is the direction you will want to go (it’s north-west of Slurpy Swamp if that helps you get your bearings.
- Once you get close enough you should see it appear on your map, but as long as you head in that direction, it is pretty hard to miss.
- Now all you need to do is go inside and collect the loot that is there – just watch out for other players who will be doing the same thing.
Read more:
How to dance in Durr Burger
Yes, Durr Burger is not just a place for eating, it’s a place for dancing!
To get your burger boogie on, you will want to head to the kitchen. Either use the main entrance and get there by walking through the restaurant, or take the door on the west side of the building to go straight there.
As long as you have the dance emote on your emote wheel, you are good to go. If you need to get it, go to the Locker on the main Fortnite menu.
This was a challenge that needed completing a little while back so you may have already done it, but if dancing around deep fryers is your thing, this is how you do it!
