Where to use the Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit in Fortnite

Another week gone means another week of Fortnite weekly challenges as Fornite Chapter 2 season 6 continues onwards – with Fortnite season 7 seemingly right around the corner.

For the week 8 challenges, you will have to cause a lot of fire damage to structures, traverse a large part of the map and, amongst other things, use a Firefly Jar at The Pizza Pit.

Need help figuring out exactly what to do with that one? Well, you have come to the right place as we will break it down for you below – as well as reminding you what the other challenges are for this week.

How to use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit

You should know what fireflies are used for in Fortnite by now as they were added to the game quite some time ago but if you want a refresher – they set things on fire.

But to ignite a blaze using them you first need to catch some and, thankfully, getting your hands on a few is not too difficult as they can be found all over the map.

When you spot one, interact with it and it will be placed into a jar and then you will be ready to light everything up. Of course, this quest is specifically for the Pizza Pit so you will want to head there once you are armed with a firefly.

Pizza Pit can be found if you head in a northeasterly direction from Colossal Crops – it is just south of the Orchard. Once there, select the firefly jar and then throw it and the place will go up in flames and you’ll net that all-important XP for doing so!

What are the other Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 Week 8 challenges?

Here is everything else that needs to be done for the challenges this week. Want to know how to complete them? Head to our Fortnite challenge guide for all the info!

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

Legendary quest – Destroy 500 structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500)

