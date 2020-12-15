When will Cyberpunk 2077 get its upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Well, Cyberpunk 2077 may be out but it hasn’t been a smooth launch, with many of the last gen (Xbox Series X and PS5) players complaining about glitches.

Advertisement

But a current-gen version is coming. The game will be released for the PS5 while the Xbox version will be updated to be optimised for the Series X – the only thing is we do not know when.

Currently, CD Projekt Red is working on updates to make the experience better for those who already own the game and they will almost certainly take priority over the planned upgrade. But when are we likely to see it looking all shiny for the new consoles?

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will Cyberpunk get a next-gen upgrade?

All we know so far is that will happen in 2021. As for when, many suspect that they will want it done as soon as possible to make up for the launch problems but given the amount of work that still needs doing to the base game, it is possible that it will not happen until later in the year.

What we do know though is that whenever it does happen, it will cost those who already own Cyberpunk 2077 nothing to upgrade. It will do it automatically on the Xbox Series X as has happened with titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – you’ll just need to accept the update when it eventually comes.

As for PS5 users who are currently playing on the PS4, you’ll need to use PS5’s Data Transfer system, or the PlayStation Plus Cloud Service and a USB to move it over to the new console.

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.