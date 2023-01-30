Players must choose a character, then defeat hordes of demonic monsters summoned by antagonist Bisconte Draculó. However, there's a chance you're only selecting a handful of the available characters.

Released to relative obscurity at the tail end of 2021, Vampire Survivors now has an impressive amount of players. This is partly due to the successful port to the Xbox, partly due to how well it plays on the Steam Deck, but mostly because it's a darn fun roguelike.

Some secret characters are hidden - of course - in coffins throughout the game. We're going to share how to find and unlock them, so keep reading!

How to unlock Vampire Survivors coffin characters in all maps

To begin with, we recommend unlocking the in-game map. This will make it much easier to find the hidden characters (maps generally do help with finding things).

To do this, you'll need to unlock the Dairy Plan map. Head there, then follow the green arrow that should appear on your screen at the start of the run. The arrow should lead you to the Milky Way map - this will permanently enable the map whenever you hit pause. Happy times.

Now that you have the map, unlocking the coffin characters should be a breeze. Simply pick a map and choose a character, then hit pause as soon as the run starts. On your newly unlocked map, if you tap the "Show Guides" option there will always be arrows on your screen leading you to hidden items.

Now, the secret coffin characters should show up on your map as question marks. Once you get to the coffin, you'll have to defeat a few enemies, but after that simply walk over the coffin and voila - a new character. You'll still have to pay for the character with gold, but the hard part is over.

Where are the different Vampire Survivors coffin characters?

As for who is available, and where to find them, we'll share that below:

Mad Forest: Pugnala

Inlaid Library: Giovanna

Dairy Plant: Poppea

Gallo Tower: Concetta

Have fun!

