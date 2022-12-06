The funky duo of video game legends will be hitting the streaming screen thanks to Amazon Studios and Curry’s Unanimous Media, along with Dmitri M Johnson, Dan Jevons, and Mike Goldberg’s Story Kitchen.

A ToeJam and Earl movie has been confirmed to be in the works over at Amazon Studios and, surprisingly, it is being produced by a basketball players. Specifically, the film is being helmed by Golden State Warriors Point guard legend Steph Curry. Jammin’!

It’s been confirmed, too, exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, that Hotel Transylvania 4 writers Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are penning the script. No release date has been confirmed for the movie.

While the project appears to be in early development as of writing, an official synopsis has been released: “Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated.

"Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is... well, not the haven they expected. But the music – that part was true.

"So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well.”

While we’re not sure how the film will turn out, the game’s original creators, Greg Johnson and Mark Voorsanger, are attached as executive producers so there should be authenticity to the project, at least, pleasing fans of the long-running series. Expect there to be plenty of funk.

ToeJam and Earl first released back in 1991 on the Sega Mega Drive and has since seen three sequels. That includes the 2019 release of ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove (click that link to learn more), which was the first entry since ToeJam and Earl 3: Mission to Earth back in 2002.

It is quite the obscure IP to make a film out of, on the face of it, but it does stand a chance thanks to its unique humour and style.

It might seem like a random IP to make into a movie, but ToeJam and Earl has had a solid, if niche, following of fans since its birth in 1991, particularly with Sega players. The series is known for its roguelike gameplay, use of funk, jazz, and hip-hop music, and sense of humour.

If the film can capture the unique sense of style and music of the games, it can tap into nostalgia and, hopefully, make more fans – which could lead to more new games in the future. At least, that’s what basketball legend Steph Curry will likely be hoping.

ToeJam and Earl could join the ranks of Detective Pikachu and both Sonic the Hedgehog movies as successful video game adaptations, and it does join the recent rise in game-to-film conversions that Hollywood appears to be on at the moment.

Fingers crossed it translates better than some other games have when adapted into film.

