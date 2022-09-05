The Sega Mega Drive, or the Sega Genesis as it was called in some territories, had its original UK launch back in 1990 (some two years afters its Japanese release). The mini version, housing 40 games and playing into retro-gaming nostalgia nicely, came out in 2019. And now, surprisingly enough, a second edition housing different games is being released.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is coming. That's right, folks. Rather than moving on to make a little version of the Sega Dreamcast or the Sega Saturn, the Sonic-originating gaming company has opted to release a second tiny edition of the Mega Drive. And fans in the UK can order theirs from Amazon now!

Why has this happened? Well, with the current global situation making it noticeably hard for manufacturers to get the parts they need for new tech, it seems that Sega has doubled-down on the hardware it already has, rather than sinking funds into making an all-new console (like a Dreamcast) which could be costly and difficult in the present climate.

As Sega puts it, "The Mega Drive Mini 2 features 60 titles from SEGA's illustrious back catalogue, including, for the first time, titles from the MEGA CD era, new ports and previously unreleased games." And you can keep on reading for all the key details!

Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 UK release date

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 release date will be 27th October 2022 for players in the UK.

As is often the case with new gaming hardware, there's a very strong chance that these will sell out quickly and immediately appear on second-hand websites with a hiked-up price. So you might want to get in there early.

How to pre-order Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 in the UK

Here in the UK, the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 is only available to order from Amazon.

That's where you'll need to go if you want to secure one of these charming retro items, then, which would surely make great Christmas presents for people of a certain age.

How much is the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 price in the UK?

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 has a UK price point of £104.99 GBP, the Amazon listing confirms.

So buying a Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 this would be cheaper than buying a PS5 (£449.99), an Xbox Series S (£249.99) or a Nintendo Switch (£259) from Amazon, which shouldn't come as a massive surprise.

But do remember that you can buy new games for those modern consoles, while the retro mini consoles can only play the games that come pre-loaded (unless you're planning to void your warranty and jailbreak the device).

Which games are on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2?

There will be 60 games on the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2, and this video has been used to reveal them:

The following inclusions are of particular note for the reasons in brackets:

Devi & Pii (previously unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (new port)

Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)

Space Harrier II (new port)

Star Mobile (new port)

Spatter (previously unreleased)

Super Locomotive (new port)

Also of note are these games, which originally launched on the Sega Mega CD:

Ecco the Dolphin CD

Ecco: The Tides of Time CD

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

The Ninja Warriors

Robo Aleste

And finally, these Mega Drive games will also be included:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe II

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force / Thunder Force IV

Midnight Resistance

The Ooze

Out Run

Out Runners

Phantasy Star II

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger X

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer 2

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang On

Super Street Fighter II

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

Vectorman 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ahead of the release date on 27th October, remember you can order your Sega Drive Mini 2 exclusively from order from Amazon.

