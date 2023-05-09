The open beta is scheduled to go live soon, and lucky participating fans can expect to play a decent chunk of what the full game will offer.

Capcom is treating us all with a Street Fighter 6 beta ahead of the fighting game’s full release in early June.

During the open beta you will be able to play as eight characters, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, and box-art star Luke. You will also be able to create your own character, participate in Ranked, Casual, and Battle Hub Matches, and try out other modes including the Game Center, Photo Spot, and more.

In short, there is much to try out as part of the Street Fighter 6 open beta. Here’s everything you need to know about the beta including its start time, end date, and how to get into this new slice of early access.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Street Fighter 6 beta start time is set for Friday 19th May at 8am BST.

Meanwhile, the Street Fighter 6 open beta end date is scheduled for Monday 22nd May at 8am BST. These UK times have been confirmed by Capcom.

Any changes to the timings of the beta (or if there’s set to be any emergency maintenance during) will be dictated by Capcom on the official Street Fighter website or through official social media accounts.

How to get into Street Fighter 6 beta: early access explained

To enter the Street Fighter 6 beta you need to register a Capcom ID and link your platform.

You can do this on the official Capcom website. You need to be aged 13 or over to create a Capcom ID, but if you’re aged between 13-16, you will need permission from a guardian.

Once you have created a Capcom ID, you need to link your account to the console you wish to play the Street Fighter 6 beta on (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and/or PC via Steam). To do this, follow these steps:

Create a Capcom ID

Login and head to your Account Page

Select ‘Link’ under ‘External account links’ section Choose your platform

Click on ‘Link with…’ button and sign into your Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, or Steam account

You’re now linked and the Capcom ID page will let you know which accounts you have linked

Once you have done this, download the game’s software off of the official Street Fighter website (find the link under ‘Instructions for Participation’) and you should have access to the open beta when it starts on May 19th.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the pre-download for the Street Fighter 6 early access open beta is set to go live on Tuesday 16th May at 8am UK time.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.