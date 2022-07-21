You may have noticed that PlayStation is very much involved in the social media hype for the game, but which platforms is the game actually available on?

Very much the hit game of the moment, Stray is the talk of the town on social media, with gamers around the globe becoming besotted with the cat-starring sci-fi game.

If you're an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch owner, you might be wondering if your console of choice is able to run Stray. And what about PC gamers that are lucky enough to have a Steam Deck? Keep on reading and we'll explain the situation for you.

Which platforms is Stray available on?

At launch, Stray is available on PS4, PS5 and PC. If you're playing on one of those platforms, you should be able to buy the game now.

While the physical boxed edition of Stray (available to order at GAME) isn't out yet, the digital download can be bought and accessed now via the PlayStation Store for console players, or Steam for PC-based gamers.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Stray ever come to Xbox or Nintendo Switch?

It seems very likely that Stray will come to Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles eventually, although no Stray release date has been confirmed by either of those console-makers.

Why do we think this is likely? At the end of the game's first trailer (included below), the small print states that Stray is a PlayStation "console exclusive for a limited time". This heavily implies that the game will be allowed onto other platforms after a certain point in time.

When exactly might Stray come to Xbox and Switch, then? As far as we know, timed exclusive agreements can run for any period of time that both parties can agree on, but we'd guess that a year delay is a good bet.

With that in mind, we'd hope to see Stray on Switch and Xbox in or around July 2023, but that's pure guesswork on our part. We'll be sure to update this page if/when any other platforms are announced.

As for whether Stray will come to Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online (or any other subscriptions), we'll just have to wait and see!

Read more:

Does Stray run on Steam Deck?

If you're lucky enough to have received your Steam Deck order, and you're keen to play Stray on the go (despite the lack of a Switch or mobile release), you might be wondering if Stray can run on Steam Deck.

Here's some good news for you: yes, Stray does run on Steam Deck, with the game's official Steam page marking the game as being 'verified' for use on Steam Deck. So you should be able to run it on Valve's chunky portable PC if you have one. The video below proves it!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.