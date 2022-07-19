PS4 and PS5 players will be able to collect 25 trophies in total, including the highly-coveted Platinum trophy (which you earn by collecting all the others).

Now that the Stray release date is here and our Stray review has been written, it's time for players to start collecting those Stray trophies!

If you're playing Stray on PC, of course, it will be 'achievements' you're trying to unlock as opposed to trophies. Either way, read on for our handy guide and the full list!

Stray trophy guide: Full list of trophies

Here it is, then, the full list of trophies for Stray:

A Little Chatty (Silver) - Meow 100 times

(Silver) - Meow 100 times Al-Cat-Raz (Silver) - Go to jail

(Silver) - Go to jail All Done (Platinum) - Unlock all trophies

(Platinum) - Unlock all trophies Badges (Gold) - Collect all badges

(Gold) - Collect all badges Boom Chat Kalaka (Bronze) - Dunk the basketball

(Bronze) - Dunk the basketball Can’t Cat-ch Me (Gold) - Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught

(Gold) - Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught Cat Got Your Tongue? (Bronze) - Have B-12 translate a robot

(Bronze) - Have B-12 translate a robot Cat-a-Pult (Silver) - Jump 500 times

(Silver) - Jump 500 times Cat-a-strophe (Bronze) - Try to play mahjong with the robots

(Bronze) - Try to play mahjong with the robots Cat’s best friend (Silver) - Nuzzle up against 5 robots

(Silver) - Nuzzle up against 5 robots Catwalk (Gold) - Reach Midtown

(Gold) - Reach Midtown Curiosity Killed the Cat (Bronze) - Wear the paper bag

(Bronze) - Wear the paper bag Eye Opener (Gold) - Complete the game and open the city

(Gold) - Complete the game and open the city I am Speed (Gold) - Complete the game in less than 2 hours

(Gold) - Complete the game in less than 2 hours I Remember! (Gold) - Gather all B-12 memories

(Gold) - Gather all B-12 memories Meowlody (Silver) Bring all the music sheets to Morusque

(Silver) Bring all the music sheets to Morusque Missed Jump (Bronze) - Fall inside the city

(Bronze) - Fall inside the city No More Lives (Bronze) - Die 9 times

(Bronze) - Die 9 times Not Alone (Silver) - Meet B-12

(Silver) - Meet B-12 Pacifist (Gold) - Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks

(Gold) - Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks Productive Day (Silver) - Sleep for more than one hour

(Silver) - Sleep for more than one hour Scratch (Bronze) - Scratch the vinyl in the club

(Bronze) - Scratch the vinyl in the club Sneakitty (Silver) - Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels

(Silver) - Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels Télé à chat (Bronze) - Browse through all of the TV channels

(Bronze) - Browse through all of the TV channels Territory (Silver) - Scratch in every chapter

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In terms of guidance, it's worth saying that a lot of those trophies can be earned just by playing through the story itself.

Some of the others (the ones to do with napping, scratching, nuzzling and dying), simply reward you for living like a cat during the game. Note that only some of the robots are open for nuzzling - look for the Triangle prompt near their legs!

A few of the other trophies require you to explore a little and play around before you move to the next story beat, including the basketball-into-bucket challenge and the paper bag moment. The DJ one, if you were wondering, is in the nightclub level.

The hardest trophy is probably the speed-running one, but once you know where to go, it shouldn't be totally impossible to beat the game in two hours! However you choose to play, good luck to you.

Read more: Is Stray on PS Plus? How to get a free trial

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.