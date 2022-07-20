While real-life moggies might horde your hair ties, bottle tops and folded-up crisp packets under the sofa (or perhaps bring you a collection of dead mice from outside), the cat in Stray is more interested in gathering things that might actually help you out a bit.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that cats love collecting things, and this fact is upheld nicely in the new cat game Stray .

In Stray, the cat can collect energy drinks that you can use to buy things, as well as music sheets that will earn you a trophy, notebooks that will progress the plot, and memories for B-12 that will help you understand your trusty drone pal.

If you're trying to collect all that you can in Stray, use our handy guide below! We've included some very helpful videos from Gamer Guru on YouTube too. You can use these next links to jump down to whichever items are on your mind at the moment.

Jump to:

Stray energy drink locations

There are four energy drinks to find in Stray, and the video above shows you exactly where to find them. This is the long and short of it, though:

Facing the Guardian (and his room full of sad-looking robots), turn left and you'll find a vending machine with the first energy drink

Follow a very specific set of alleyways to find the second energy drink (for reference, see 16 seconds into the video above)

Beside the Designer Grandmother, climb up onto the roof and drop down onto a hidden balcony - there's the third energy drink

The fourth energy drink is on the rooftops, near the TV

If you can't find any of those, the video above explains it a lot quicker and clearer than we ever could!

All of the energy drinks are in The Slums, so you'll want to collect all these before you move onto The Sewers. (There's a pretty obvious 'point of no return' here, and if you blaze past it, you'll have to replay this chapter later in order to get the energy drinks.)

Read more:

Stray music sheet locations

There are eight music sheets to find in Stray. The video above shows you the exact locations. This is where you'll find the music sheets:

The first music sheet is in Momo's apartment

The second music sheet is near the balcony to the right of Clementine's apartment

The third music sheet is behind Elliot's door (scratch to make him open it)

The fourth music sheet can be found in the shop (trade an energy drink for it)

The fifth music sheet is on a table, upstairs in the bar

The sixth music sheet is next to Clementine's bed

The seventh music sheet is on the piano in the library

The eighth music sheet is in the safe with the binary clue (the code should be 1823)

Again, the music sheet segment of the game very much ends when you leave The Slums for The Sewers, so we'd recommend wrapping this up before you go through that door. Check the video above if you're missing any!

Stray notebook locations

The four notebooks in Stray are very important collectables, mainly because you need them to progress the main story. When Momo asks you to find them, you might think they're all in his apartment.

Actually, though, they're in the flats of his fellow 'Outsiders'. Leave Momo's flat the way you came in, and B-12 will show you the big blue lights which indicate where these other notebook-stashing homes are. As the video above shows in more detail, this is where you'll find all the notebooks in Stray:

Momo's notebook is in his apartment (he'll give it when you show the postcard of the outside)

Zbaltazar's notebook is in his apartment (turn off the fan to get in, then knock over the boxes to find it)

Doc's notebook is in his apartment (find a key on his bed, then knock over the books filed under 'M' to find the safe - the notebook is inside)

Clementine's notebook is in her apartment (squeeze through the smashed window on the sliding door, turn left and you'll find it on her desk)

Stray memory locations

There are a whopping 27 memories to find in Stray, and the video above has already done the meticulous work of finding them all and showing you exactly what to do.

Some of the memories will be automatically unlocked as you progress through the story and learn more about B-12, but some of them are hidden away in the open-world areas. We've broken the list down by location for you:

Stray memory locations in The Slums

The first memory will be found automatically during chapter three of the main story

The second memory is in The Slums, on the roof above the Guardian

The third memory is being sold at the shop in The Slums (trade energy drinks for it)

The fourth memory is in The Slums, on the roof of the bar

The fifth memory is in The Slums, within Momo's apartment

The sixth memory is in The Slums, in an alley near the start

The seventh memory is in The Slums - climb up the alley to the left of the Guardian

The eighth memory is in The Slums, on the top floor of Elliot's house (scratch the door to get in)

Stray memory locations in the Rooftops

The ninth memory is in the Rooftops chapter - after the second set of Zurks, keep climbing up and forwards until you find it

The 10th memory is also in the Rooftops, on the second floor of the big construction site building

The 11th memory is in the Rooftops - it's tied to the story, so you literally can't miss it

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stray memory locations in Dead End

The 12th memory is in the Dead End chapter - take the first left when you enter this area

The 13th memory is in Dead End - after running from Zurks, climb on a truck and head straight ahead

The 14th memory is in Dead End - when you meet Doc, you'll find it to the right

Stray memory locations in The Sewers

The 15th memory is in The Sewers - after Momo holds the door for you, head town a tunnel on your left

The 16th memory is in The Sewers - when you see the giant eyeballs, turn left

Stray memory locations in Antvillage

The 17th memory is in Antvillage - it's tied to the story, so you won't be able to miss it

The 18th memory is in Antvillage - after speaking to Zbaltazar, head back down until you see some graffiti next to a ladder

Stray memory locations in Midtown

The 19th memory is in Midtown - tied to the story, you won't miss it

The 20th memory is in Midtown - at the top of the first escalator

The 21st memory is in Midtown - head to end of the first alley on the right, climb to the top

The 22nd memory is in Midtown - as you approach the big hologram, jump through a little window on the left

The 23rd memory is in Midtown - find it in the roof of the restaurant

The 24th memory is in Midtown - after you do the Factory mission, look in the house opposite the big hologram

The 25th memory is in Midtown - find it in the night club, using the dumb waiter behind the bar to access the kitchen

Stray memory locations in the endgame

The 26th memory is in Jail - when you're trapping drones in cells, interact with the robot sat on the floor

The 27th memory is in the Control Room - you'll find it automatically as you near the story's completion

And that's your lot! Hopefully, using our written words and the incredible videos by Gamer Guru, you'll be able to find all those Stray collectables in no time.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.