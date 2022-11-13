Over the last few years, there have been several attempts to make video games based on Stranger Things — right now you can play Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game and Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales in the Netflix mobile app — but this new one sounds particularly creepy.

Okay, here's one we weren't expecting. A new Stranger Things spinoff is coming, in the shape of a Virtual Reality game, and we won't be following the goodies this time. Instead, you'll take on the terrifying role of Vecna.

Due to be developed by a specialist VR company called Tender Claws, in full collaboration with Netflix, Stranger Things VR has been described as "a psychological horror/action game" that will let you play as Vecna, the nightmare-fuelling villain at the heart of the latest season.

Tapping into the villain's backstory, if you play this game, you will be able to "become an explorer of unknown realities as you form the hive mind and tame the void."

On top of that, you'll be able to "invade minds and conjure nightmares in your quest to enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Sounds like a nice, chilled way to spend a few hours, right?

A selection of screenshots have already been shared on the Tender Claws website, including an eye-catching shot of Eleven covered in a blood in a hospital gown. There's also a shot of the massive Mind-Flayer, the interior of a car, and some kind of creepy slithering landscape.

Stranger Things VR has also received its first trailer, which we've included for your viewing pleasure — or should that be terror? — below. Take a look for yourself, if you can bear to see that ominous clock again!

As the unmistakable Stranger Things theme music plays in the trailer, images flash up on the screen. The game looks creepy and mysterious. And text on the screen reads, "The dream is real. Experience Stranger Things like never before. You are Vecna."

Stranger Things VR does not have a confirmed release date yet, but the trailer does promise that the game should arrive in winter 2023 on "major VR platforms". We'll keep you updated as we learn more about this surprising side project.

