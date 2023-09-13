Aside from needing to know what the motto means at that specific moment, it’s also neat to know what the Vanguard keep saying and what the wordage you see dotted around actually means.

Keep on reading to find out what the Starfield Vanguard Motto means and when you’ll need to use it.

What is the Vanguard Motto in Starfield?

The Vanguard Motto is 'Supra Et Ultra'.

You will need to know what the Vanguard Motto is and what it means in Starfield to complete the Delivering Devils UC Vanguard faction quest – the third mission in the faction quest line.

Once you have found and spoken to Commander Tuala in New Atlantis on Jemison, and joined up with the UC Vanguard in Supra Et Ultra, you will need to then complete Grunt Work. After this, Tuala will give you the next Vanguard mission – Delivering Devils.

Eventually in Delivering Devils, you will be asked to speak with Lou the Bartender. During this conversation, you will need to tell Lou what the Vanguard Motto means.

What does the Vanguard Motto mean in Starfield?

The UC Vanguard Motto, 'Supra Et Ultra', means 'Above and Beyond'. While it sounds like something Buzz Lightyear might say, it’s a vital piece of information that will help you complete a tricky faction quest.

As detailed in the section above, you will need to know what the Vanguard Motto means to complete the UC Vanguard faction quest Delivering Devils.

During the quest, you will need to speak to Lou the Bartender to gather some important information to help Percival. He doesn’t trust you and will ask you for your United Colonies credentials, however, by asking you what the meaning of the Vanguard Motto is.

The answer is Above and Beyond. Provide this answer to Lou instead of 'Over and Above' or 'Far Beyond' and he’ll believe you are part of the Vanguard and provide you with Percival’s location so you can continue the quest.

If you have Sarah Morgan with you, meanwhile, you can skip this part of the conversation by having her talk to Lou instead of you. He’ll eventually be persuaded by her to give up Percival’s location.

Give Lou the initial line about Terrormorphs, meanwhile, and you’ll get the information regarding Percival’s location out of the stubborn bartender too.

