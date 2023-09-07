Many of the fixes smooth out issues that crop up in some of Starfield’s many missions - which would definitely add up in such a long game if left unpatched.

But enough from us, read on to get the scoop on all the ugly blemishes Bethesda managed to cover up before launch, as we’ll be covering a leak about the day one patch which gives us plenty of insight.

Is there a day one patch for Starfield?

Yes, there is a day one patch for Starfield, but if you had pre-ordered the game, then you should have had the option to download this before the game launched.

If not, the game will prompt you to update it before you can play.

It is 15GB on Xbox and 13.4GB on PC, so make sure to download it ahead of time if you have a slower internet connection.

Bethesda didn’t actually release any patch notes for the day one patch – most likely to avoid any spoilers – so it’s not entirely clear what was changed, however, a leak shared on Insider Gaming seems to have spilt the beans.

Insider Gaming’s source wished to remain anonymous, but they will have validated their source so it’s safe to assume that these are the real deal.

Some of the highlights include:

Fixed an issue where sometimes hair would not appear on characters.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Companions to float in the air.

Fixed an issue that could cause some ship modules to become misaligned.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused face animations to move abruptly.

Given how smooth of an experience Starfield has been overall and the major fixes listed in the leak, it’s clear Bethesda was working up to wire to get it ready for early access, even on top of the delays.

To think we were only a short few hours away from experiencing a Bethesda game in its true buggy form.

