There are a few things to consider, however, like how to stop a ship from moving without blowing it up and making sure you have all the right paperwork to fly a colossal commandeered craft, but we’ll go over those too.

Stealing ships in Starfield and selling them can be a great way to get some good money early on in the game, or if you can’t make heads or tails of shipbuilding.

We have plenty of Starfield tips and tricks, so be sure to clue yourself up to get the most out of the galaxy.

There are hapless fellows just waiting to have their engines annihilated and their livelihood upended out there, so we won’t keep you. Read on for all the boarding shenanigans!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to dock in Starfield: Boarding other spaceships explained

To dock with another ship or space station in Starfield, you first need to target the vessel and press A (on Xbox) or the E key (on PC) and, once you’re within 500 metres, you can hold X (on Xbox) or the R key (on PC) to dock.

From there, you can either board the vessel, undock from it or, alternatively, get up from the captain's chair and take yourself to your airlock.

To board enemy ships, you first need to choose which ship you want and destroy any other enemy ships in the area.

Once your desired vessel is all that remains, you need to disable its engines and ensure you have unlocked Targeting Control Systems on the tech tree. This allows you to directly target individual components on a ship in a system similar to Fallout’s VATS.

Once disabled, follow the same procedure as above - but instead of a warm welcome, you will have to deal with the ship's crew.

Be sure to have the proper license in place to fly Class B and C ships. These become available to you when you unlock Rank 3 and 4 Piloting SKill respectively.

Read more on Starfield:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.