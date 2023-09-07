Fortunately, too, holstering your weapon in Bethesda’s massive space RPG is very simple – hidden only behind holding one button down for half a second.

If you’re looking to put your gun away, here is how to holster your weapon in Starfield.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to holster your weapon in Starfield

To holster your weapon in Starfield, simply press and hold the reload button. By default, the reload button on the Xbox controller is ‘X’ and on PC using mouse and keyboard is ‘R’.

Just hold the reload button down for half a second or so and you will put your gun away. Press the reload, shoot, or aim button again to quickly bring back up the last weapon you were holding.

Why the game doesn’t tell you how to holster your weapon, we’ll never know, but now you know how to put whatever you’re holding away, at least.

It’s worth noting that the majority of NPCs do not care if they see you holding a weapon. You can happily carry a gun around for as long as you like for the most part. We guess it’s worth putting away if you want to see more of the screen in greater clarity without a massive gun taking up a third or half of the screen.

Read more on Starfield:

One positive note to putting your weapon away by holstering it is that you can’t accidentally fire it at an NPC if you don’t want to. You don’t want to get arrested for accidentally killing an innocent bystander, now, do you?

While we’re here talking about weapons, it’s worth learning the Quickslot. You can add items and weapons to your Quickslots by hovering over them in the item menus and pressing the ‘Y’ button on Xbox (‘B’ on PC). Once added to your list of favourites, you can equip them far more quickly than by heading in and out of the inventory menus.

Simply use the D-Pad on Xbox (‘Q’ on PC) to open up your Quickslots to equip your selected weapons and items on the fly.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.