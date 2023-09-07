How to holster your weapon in Starfield
No one wants a massive gun filling half the screen for the whole game, do they?
When you pick up your first weapon in Starfield, the game doesn’t tell you how to holster it so you don’t accidentally shoot some poor unsuspecting NPC or waste some precious ammo. Sometimes, it’s best to put your gun away so no one can see it, too.
While the game doesn’t tell you how to do it, we do know how to holster your weapon in Starfield to remove it from everyone’s sight.
Fortunately, too, holstering your weapon in Bethesda’s massive space RPG is very simple – hidden only behind holding one button down for half a second.
If you’re looking to put your gun away, here is how to holster your weapon in Starfield.
How to holster your weapon in Starfield
To holster your weapon in Starfield, simply press and hold the reload button. By default, the reload button on the Xbox controller is ‘X’ and on PC using mouse and keyboard is ‘R’.
Just hold the reload button down for half a second or so and you will put your gun away. Press the reload, shoot, or aim button again to quickly bring back up the last weapon you were holding.
Why the game doesn’t tell you how to holster your weapon, we’ll never know, but now you know how to put whatever you’re holding away, at least.
It’s worth noting that the majority of NPCs do not care if they see you holding a weapon. You can happily carry a gun around for as long as you like for the most part. We guess it’s worth putting away if you want to see more of the screen in greater clarity without a massive gun taking up a third or half of the screen.
One positive note to putting your weapon away by holstering it is that you can’t accidentally fire it at an NPC if you don’t want to. You don’t want to get arrested for accidentally killing an innocent bystander, now, do you?
While we’re here talking about weapons, it’s worth learning the Quickslot. You can add items and weapons to your Quickslots by hovering over them in the item menus and pressing the ‘Y’ button on Xbox (‘B’ on PC). Once added to your list of favourites, you can equip them far more quickly than by heading in and out of the inventory menus.
Simply use the D-Pad on Xbox (‘Q’ on PC) to open up your Quickslots to equip your selected weapons and items on the fly.
