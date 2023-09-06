Some of these guns require you to have progressed a certain amount through the story, so check out the Starfield mission list to see how far along you are.

Others will see you travelling across the universe to locales such as Neon and interacting with factions like the Crimson Fleet and the UC Vanguard.

With so much out there to see and do, this list is bound to grow, so be sure to keep up to date so you don’t miss out on any tips and tricks and to ensure you and your loyal companions don’t get caught short in the far reaches of space.

What are the best early game guns in Starfield?

Old Earth Hunting Rifle

This Soviet-era suppressed rifle can be found at Centaurian Arsenal in New Atlantis. While a few centuries old, it still packs a mean punch and deals 36 Phys Damage.

When paired with the Stealth skill, you will gain additional damage with suppressed weapons at every rank, increasing the utility of the rifle.

With all of that, headshots can be absolutely lethal and will make short work of enemies early on. It’s particularly great for clearing out lesser enemies before going in to deal with high-level foes.

Elegance

Elegance is a suppressed pistol that betrays its namesake, as the damage it deals is absolutely brutal. With a base of 48 Phys Damage and a fire rate of 109, you can set off a rapid succession of shots to dispatch foes.

Similarly to the Old Earth Hunting Rifle, pairing Elegance with Stealth perks turns it into a monster.

You can find Elegance in Rowland Arms in Akila City on planet Akila in the Cheyenne system.

Marksman’s AA-99

If you’re able to cough up the credits – maybe by boarding and stealing ships – the Marksman’s AA-99 from the Centaurian Arsenal is a great weapon that you don’t have to venture far for.

Its base damage isn’t as high as the Old Earth Hunting Rifle at 31 Phys Damage but it has eight mod slots and has the Hitman trait, netting you an additional +15% damage while aiming.

What are the best guns overall in Starfield?

Boom Boom

Boom Boom is a rare shotgun that has the Explosive perk, meaning it randomly switches to explosive rounds. These rounds deal a lot of damage and with a mag capacity of 20, you’re bound to have a few appear down range.

To get Boom Boom, simply head to Neon and make your way to Neon Tactical where you can buy it for a not inconsiderable amount of credits.

Keelhauler

The Keelhauler is a Legendary pistol which means its three perks are randomised, but overall the underlying stats are still very good and it’s well worth seeking out.

The Keelhauler has some pretty nifty mods.

Long Barrel – Increases accuracy

– Increases accuracy Recon Laser Sight – Highlights targetted enemies

– Highlights targetted enemies Compensator – Reduces recoil

– Reduces recoil Full Automatic – Can switch to fully automatic

To get it, you have to start the UC Vanguard quest by signing up. After you complete training, you’ll need to complete the first quest, Grunt Work. After this, there will be two quests, one of which will be Deep Cover - which then goes onto Echoes of the Past.

You can skip the initial sign-up phase and Grunt Work by committing a crime in New Atlantis, being arrested and agreeing to take on the Deep Cover mission to atone for your crime.

Once you complete Deep Cover and Echoes of the Past, you will be rewarded with the Keelhauler.

Revenant

The Revenant is a Legendary rifle but its perks appear to remain the same between play throughs. The three Legendary Perks it has are the following.

Extended Magazine – Doubles the base magazine capacity

– Doubles the base magazine capacity Lacerate – Randomly applies a bleed effect to the target

– Randomly applies a bleed effect to the target Titanium Build – Premium build materials make this weapon as light as a feather

With a fire rate of 330, 14 Phys Damage and 150 rounds in a mag, everything in front of you will be turned to Swiss cheese fairly quickly.

To find it, you need to play all the way through the Crimson Fleet quests till the quest Eye of the Storm. To avoid any spoilers, you will find the Revenant in the Vault Control Room next to a terminal during this quest.

Experiment A-7

This beast of a shotgun is an experimental version of the Breach shotgun, and it is best suited for dealing with extraterrestrials as it has the Exterminator perk - which grants an additional +30% damage to alien creatures.

Couple this with the 119 base Phys Damage and those who stand in your way are in for a bad time. The A-7 comes fully modded out too.

Long Barrel – Increases accuracy and range

– Increases accuracy and range Laser Sight – Increases accuracy

– Increases accuracy Reflex Sight – Increases Accuracy

– Increases Accuracy Choke – Reduces spread

– Reduces spread Tactical Stock – Increases Accuracy

– Increases Accuracy Flechette Rounds – Can cause bleeding damage

– Can cause bleeding damage Hair Trigger – Improves fire rate

– Improves fire rate Fully Automatic – Can switch to fully automatic

To get the A-7, you need to reach the quest Final Glimpses. A quest marker will send you to Freya III in the Freya star system. This will begin the quest Entangled where you need to investigate a distress call.

Follow the markers and eventually, you’ll find yourself in Guard Ethan’s office. Make sure to save as you need to pass a Persuasion Check before he will give you the A-7.

