Yes, its description tells you that you will own a customisable house with a 125,000 credit mortgage with GalBank that has to be paid weekly - but how does that actually work?

Where is this so-called dream home? When does GalBank take your credits? How much do they take?

Read on below to find out everything there is to know about the Starfield Dream Home trait, to answer all of these questions, and to discover whether it’s worth choosing or not.

What is the Starfield Dream Home trait?

Starfield Dream Home trait.

The Starfield Dream Home trait gives you a luxury customisable house and a debt of 125,000 credits to GalBank that needs to be paid off weekly.

Once you are able to explore space freely, you can head off to find your dream home and customise its interior as much or as little as you like – you can just use it as a massive storage space if you want.

How does the Starfield Dream Home trait work?

The Dream Home trait in Starfield unlocks after you complete the One Small Step story mission and does give you a luxurious, customisable house on a peaceful planet – exactly as it says on the tin - but you need to pay credits to access it.

When you get to your dream home, you’ll notice that it’s locked up and you can’t get in unless you pay 500 credits. Pay those 500 credits and you get to use your house for an in-game week. At the start of the next week, you’ll need to pay 500 credits again for another week of access, and again the next week after that, and again, and… you get it.

The trouble is, each 500 credit week you pay for doesn’t take that sum off the total mortgage – the 125,000 can only be paid in full. Pay off the mortgage in full and the house is yours forever.

To pay off the 125,000 credit debt to GalBank, you need to head to the GalBank in New Atlantis and speak to Landry Hollifield. Keep speaking to Landry until you get the choice to say, "I want to talk to you about my home on Nesoi."

This is when you’ll be able to pay off the debt in full or foreclose on the house. Choose to foreclose and you will lose your Dream Home trait, the house itself and anything you had inside.

Where is the Dream Home trait house in Starfield?

You’ll find your Dream Home trait house on the planet Nesoi in the Olympus System.

The house should be marked on the planet’s map, called '[player name’s] home'. Land there, walk up the hill and there is your house!

Is it worth choosing the Starfield Dream Home trait?

It’s worth choosing the Dream Home trait in Starfield if you want a house in the game to store goods and spend some time relaxing. You likely won’t find a better house on the market at 125,000 credits or under.

It all depends on how you want to play the game, though. If you’re looking for the cosy Starfield experience with a home life, then yes, the Dream Home trait is absolutely worth it!

If you’d rather spend your time exploring the galaxy and taking down bad guys, you’ll likely never use your dream house.

Also worth noting is that you can always buy a different house if you’re really keen on being a homeowner out in space. Outposts, too, which you’re far more likely to make use of, can act as massive storage spaces for your heaviest materials.

That said, the choice is yours. If owning a premium slice of real estate early on in your spacefarer’s adventures is what you want, of course, the Starfield Dream Home trait is a great choice.

