What's important about the Research Station 57 lobby keycard is that it unlocks the location of another keycard.

So, how exactly do players get their hands on the Station 57 keycard? Keep on reading for everything there is to know and where to find it.

Where is Research Station 57 lobby keycard in Star Wars Outlaws? Location explained

The Research Station 57 lobby keycard is on top of a pillar next to the door that it unlocks.

More like this

To access it, players need to command Nix to fetch the keycard and it will appear in their inventory.

The keycard in question is Zyssyk's Vault keycard, and it's one of 23 available in the entirety of Star Wars Outlaws.

For those needing some assistance, content creator The Ginger Empire has shared a short video revealing its location.

Once collected, players can access Zysssyk's Vault and all of its contents.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.