This may feel somewhat familiar if you fought a Rancor in Jedi: Survivor last year. But if you remember the Return of the Jedi film, you'll know that Jabba's Rancor can't be killed at this point in the Star Wars timeline.

The Rancor doesn't take damage from your blaster shots, either, so what's the play here?

Keep on reading, or check out the video above, and we'll tell you what to do.

More like this

How to beat the Rancor boss battle in Star Wars Outlaws

To defeat the Rancor in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to shoot the red barrels above you that are circling the room on an elaborate pulley system.

If you explode a barrel when it is near the Rancor, this will enrage the creature, which is exactly what you want!

When the Rancor is mad, it will charge at you. When this happens, you want to lure the Rancor into charging at the big door that Kay is trying to escape through.

Check our video guide below to see exactly what we mean!

Shooting the barrels, making the Rancor mad, and luring the Rancor into bashing the exit — that's the core crux of your strategy here!

That being said, the Rancor boss battle in Star Wars Outlaws is split into three phases, and each one is slightly more complicated than the last. Read our tips below.

Phase one

Shoot the fuel barrels above, and wait near the door. When the Rancor gets mad and charges at you, dodge-roll out of the way so he hits the door. This will trigger the next phase.

Phase two

Wait for the barrels to come back online. Just survive until they do!

Don’t worry too much about the gang members that are suddenly attacking you — the Rancor can kill them too. When the barrels come back online, repeat the technique from phase one.

Phase three

Use Nix to scan the area and you’ll see where the electrical lever is. It's on a platform above. Send Nix to turn it back on.

Note that your electric gun won't do the trick here. Only Nix can get the electricity back on!

When the power is back and the barrels return, repeat the technique from phase one — shoot the barrels, smash the door.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Once you've done that for the third time, you’ll be free to have a fairly underwhelming trip into Jabba’s throne room.

And that's it! It can be quite tricky to get the hang of dodging in this scenario, but everything will click into place once you have that move in your locker.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.