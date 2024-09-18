You’ve undoubtedly come across those pesky metal bars while exploring the various planets in the game – which tell you that you need the Fusion Cutter to open them up.

Fret not, we’re here to let you in on how to get the Fusion Cutter in Star Wars Outlaws. Fortunately, too, it’s not an item you can miss – so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Play through the main story quests long enough and you’ll get the item. There’s no hidden side quest or trick to unlocking it.

More like this

With all of that in mind, here’s how to get the Star Wars Outlaws Fusion Cutter.

How to get the Fusion Cutter in Star Wars Outlaws explained

To unlock the Fusion Cutter in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to play through the main story mission Legacy.

Simply play the main story quests for long enough and you’ll unlock the item.

Once you have unlocked the Fusion Cutter during Legacy, you can use it on any metal bar door that hindered your progress before. There are a few of these scattered across the various planets, with a big score of treasure behind each one waiting to be found.

The only issue here is that reaching Legacy of the main story quests will take you a long time. The mission comes right near the end of the game – no, there’s no quick fix. You’ll just have to wait it out and unlock the item as it comes towards the main story’s conclusion.

If you want to see the Fusion Cutter in action in video form, check out this helpful YouTube video on how to unlock the tool by Born 2 Game below:

Now you have the 'Fusioncutter' (as it’s otherwise known), you should head back to those locations you couldn’t access without the tool before. There will be some great treasure waiting behind those locked doors for you to grab.

The item is yours to keep after completing the main story quest Legacy.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.