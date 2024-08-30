If you've seen said rumblings around the web, you might think a free download sounds too good to be true.

Thankfully, we've deciphered all of the rumours to avoid any potential confusion.

Is there a free Star Wars Outlaws download up for grabs? Read on for everything there is to know.

Can you get a Star Wars Outlaws free download?

The likelihood of receiving a free Star Wars Outlaws download is slim.

However, fans can try their luck in a competition taking place on Xbox UK's X account.

Up for grabs includes a themed Xbox Series X console along with a copy of the game and an adorable Nix plushie.

For those not wanting to fork out a lot to see what Star Wars Outlaws has to offer, the game is available on Ubisoft Plus. Signing up to that subscription service for a month would be a relatively cheap way of trying the game.

How to get a quick refund on Star Wars Outlaws

For gamers unsure about whether they want to commit to paying the full price of Star Wars Outlaws, there's no way of trying before buying.

However, requesting a refund after playing it for a short amount of time could act as a cheeky way for you to try the game and see if it's your cup of tea. If it's not, get your money back.

So, how do you do that? How do you claim a refund on a game these days?

For Xbox players, head to the Order History page, select the game and request the refund. Requests must be made within two weeks of purchase and players mustn't have amassed several hours of playtime.

Two weeks is the window for PlayStation refunds, too. But, players will have to follow this list of criteria in order to get their money back.

Lastly, players can also refund Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft Connect. Find the order, select the request a refund option along with the reason and wait for the funds to return. Less than two hours of game time is required for this particular platform.

Requesting a refund is a risky option, as there's always a chance players exceed the allotted time and miss their chance of getting the money back.

And if you decide you like the game and want to keep playing, the refund option isn't really valid anymore. For some other options, read on!

What's the cheapest way to buy Star Wars Outlaws?

If you don't want to faff around with subscriptions or refunds, UK retailer Currys will currently sell you a copy of Star Wars Outlaws for £56.99.

John Lewis has that price, too.

And remember, if you buy a physical copy of Star Wars Outlaws, you can always sell it back to CeX after you've finished playing it.

The UK's high street hero CeX is currently offering £35 cash or £41 in vouchers to anyone that sells their copy of Star Wars Outlaws.

That's a big chunk of your investment back, but that price will probably fluctuate in the coming days.

If you're not into physical copies, CD Keys is selling Star Wars Outlaws PC codes for £39.99 - a very reasonable price!

