So, is Outlaws available on Ubisoft Plus? Does it feature on Xbox Game Pass? Can fans play using PS Plus?

Read on for everything there is to know about Star Wars' presence on each platform.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft Plus?

Star Wars Outlaws is available on Ubisoft Plus for Ubisoft Plus Premium members.

More like this

Subscribers to Ubisoft's top tier will have access to either the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game, which allows them to start playing from 27th August 2024.

Those paying for the cheaper subscription can also play Star Wars Outlaws when the general release rolls around on 30th August 2024.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Star Wars Outlaws is not available on Xbox Game Pass.

This may be frustrating for those already subscribed to Microsoft's platform wanting to go on an adventure in a galaxy far, far away, but the reason behind it makes sense.

Star Wars Outlaws is published by Ubisoft, meaning it has opted to include the game as part of its own subscription.

However, this doesn't mean Star Wars Outlaws won't arrive on Game Pass at a later date.

Microsoft has struck deals with third-party developers to add certain titles to its vast library, so we could see Star Wars Outlaws joining the platform when the initial hype has died down.

As soon as it launches on Game Pass, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

Is Star Wars Outlaws on PS Plus?

Star Wars Outlaws isn't playable on PS Plus.

This isn't surprising considering the game is also unavailable on Xbox Game Pass.

Just like Microsoft's platform, there is a possibility the game will make a future appearance as one of the PS Plus monthly titles or be included in one of the more expensive tiers.

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

Best price deals for Star Wars Outlaws

The cheapest price for Star Wars Outlaws is from UK retailer Currys at £56.99.

John Lewis is also selling the game for PS5 and Xbox at the same price, which is great for those looking to save some money.

PC players can get their hands on Star Wars Outlaws for even less. CD Keys is offering a copy of the game for £39.99, which is £20 less than the first-party platforms.

Read more on Star Wars Outlaws:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.