But for the here and now, we must press on and bring you all the juiciest cheats found in the seminal Dark Forces. Read on!

How to use cheats in Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster

If you want to use cheats in Star Wars Dark Forces Remastered, it will slightly differ depending on what platform you’re playing on.

On PlayStation, press the start button and on Xbox, press the menu button (the one with three lines), scroll down to Enter Cheat Code and enter the code you want.

On PC, it works in much the same way in the escape menu.

Cheats do not disable achievements in any way so you’ll be able to get some pretty easy trophies from the game if you’re finding it too difficult or just want to mess about. Achievements pertaining to unlocking certain items will still require you to find them in the game.

Full list of Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster cheat codes

Below are all the cheats for Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster that will work on each platform.

LAIMLAME – God mode

– God mode LAPOSTAL – Get all weapons with max ammo, health, shields, energy

– Get all weapons with max ammo, health, shields, energy LAUNLOCK – Get all keys and codes

– Get all keys and codes LABRADY – Get max ammo

– Get max ammo LAMAXOUT – Give yourself all keys, codes, weapons, max health, shields and energy

– Give yourself all keys, codes, weapons, max health, shields and energy LACDS – See the full map

– See the full map LASKIP – Instantly skip the level

– Instantly skip the level LAREDLITE – Freeze enemies in place

– Freeze enemies in place LAPOGO – Makes you able to jump very high

– Makes you able to jump very high LABUG – Makes you very small

– Makes you very small LAOPS – Makes the game run very fast

– Makes the game run very fast LARANDY – Makes all your weapons more powerful

– Makes all your weapons more powerful LADATA – Gives you your current map coordinates

– Gives you your current map coordinates LANTFH – Teleport to your map marker

– Teleport to your map marker LASECBASE – Secret Base

– Secret Base LATALAY – Talay: Tak Base

– Talay: Tak Base LASEWERS – Anoat City

– Anoat City LATESTBASE – Research Facility

– Research Facility LAGROMAS – Gromas Mines

– Gromas Mines LADTENTION – Detention Center

– Detention Center LARAMSHED – Ramsees Hed

– Ramsees Hed LAROBOTICS – Robotics Facility

– Robotics Facility LANARSHADA – Nar Shaddaa

– Nar Shaddaa LAJABSHIP – Jabba's Ship

– Jabba's Ship LAIMPCITY – Imperial City

– Imperial City LAFUELSTAT – Fuel Station

– Fuel Station LAEXECUTOR – The Executor

– The Executor LAARC – The Arc Hammer

