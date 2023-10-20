Listen to our One More Life podcast - the next episode is about Spider-Man 2!

For example, those who played Miles Morales - the 2020 spin-off - will remember the protagonist's childhood friend Phin, who (spoiler alert) turned out to be the game's antagonist, The Tinkerer.

There were plenty of bittersweet moments in the story, many of which centred on Miles and Phin's childhood memories.

For example, there's a flashback in the 2020 game in which Miles and Phin win a science trophy - in Spider-Man 2, you can find this, and win an in-game trophy for it, too! Here's where to find it.

Where is the Science Trophy that Phin and Miles won in Spider-Man 2? Location explained

The in-game trophy we're talking about here is called Just Let Go - and it's a heartwarming throwback to Miles and Phin's friendship. To earn it, you'll need to find the literal trophy that the two childhood friends won back in brighter times.

As you might remember from the closing moments of the Miles Morales spin-off game, the trophy ended up being placed on a church rooftop in the Financial District as a moving tribute to Phin.

To revisit that meaningful spot and unlock the trophy attached to it, you need to head the custom waypoint marked on the map below. This district is down in the bottom left of the map!

In the bottom left of the Spider-Man 2 map, you'll find a church in the Financial District. Insomniac

Swing over to that general area of the map and you should see a church. Climb onto the roof of the main rectangular structure of the church, look towards the spire and you should see the small cuboid trophy there on a ledge.

Miles finds Phin's trophy in Spider-Man 2. Insomniac

Web-zip up to that ledge, look at the trophy and you'll seen an on-screen prompt to interact with the emotionally-charged gong.

If you do interact with it, the trophy will ping and a short cut scene will play. A nice way to remember Phin from the previous game!

