After all, with over 30 main missions to devour as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the story that sees the two Spider-Men go up against Kraven the Hunter and Venom is not one to miss.

Listen to our One More Life podcast - the new episode is about Spider-Man 2!

So, what's the latest news? Head below to find out if you can replay missions in Spider-Man 2, along with what comments have been made by the Sony developer.

Can you replay missions in Spider-Man 2?

Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

Unfortunately, there is no official way to replay missions in Spider-Man 2 as of October 2023.

The only way to replay a mission is to load up a previous save or start a new save file altogether.

Thankfully, the main story can be beaten in around 15 to 18 hours, so it's not the longest of campaigns when compared to the average video game.

A new update is expected in the future that will add the functionality to replay any of the big story moments and more, though.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What have the developers said about Spider-Man 2 mission replay?

Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson responded to a question regarding post-launch content (via X, formerly Twitter), where the topic of mission replay was brought up.

"No - we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1," wrote Stevenson regarding whether mission replay will be available in Spider-Man 2 at launch.

How long it will be until this update rolls out is hard to say, but we'd like to think mission replay will be available in the next month or so.

Something that further helps to credit this thinking is that Stevenson later commented that the studio is hoping to add New Game Plus "before end of [the] year", so we'd like to hope mission replay would be included, too.

Again, that's purely speculation, but it feels like a safe guess at this moment.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy and start saving New York.

In fact, more than 2.5 million players have already got in on the action, according to Sony - with that record sales number achieved within the first 24 hours of release. Don't forget to install the day one patch either.

Read more on Spider-Man 2:

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.