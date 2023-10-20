The stakes are higher than ever! That means your save is more important than ever, so we wouldn't want it to fall foul to a pesky bug.

That's where today's update for Spider-Man 2 comes in. Anyone who is planning on swinging their way into the blockbuster adventure in the coming days is highly recommended to make sure the day one patch is installed to get the most out of the experience.

Head below for all the details of what the first Spider-Man 2 update entails.

What changed in Spider-Man 2 day one patch?

Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games

A handful of features have been changed in Spider-Man 2, most notably an Auto Heal function that will heal Spider-Man automatically if the superhero severely takes damage.

A trio of options are now available for Vibration Settings and Controller Speaker Mode so that you can switch between Experiential, Functional or None/Off at any time. This is all down to personal preference, of course.

When it comes to general fixes, the biggest update surrounds a bug fix that prevents player progression from the Suit Tutorial. Imagine getting the latest Spider-Man game and then finding yourself stuck in the opening segment – yikes!

Everything else addresses performance, stability and visual fidelity during the game's intro.

The full list of Spider-Man 2 patch notes for Version 1.001.002, also known as the day one patch, can be found below:

New Features

Vibration Setting: Switch between Experiential, Functional or None

Switch between Experiential, Functional or None Auto Heal: When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically heal when under the specified amount of health

When enabled, if a full Focus Bar is available, use it to automatically heal when under the specified amount of health Controller Speaker Mode: Switch between Experiential, Functional or Off

Switch between Experiential, Functional or Off High Contrast Perfect Dodge: Apply a high contrast colour to the Perfect Dodge effect to improve visual clarity

General Fixes & Polish:

Improved the visual fidelity of the opening gameplay sequence

Addressed an issue where the player's progression could become blocked during the Suit Tutorial

General polish updates

Improved performance and stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. Head to Amazon to secure a copy in time for the weekend.

