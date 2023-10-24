It's a nice one to get, too. Nothing too gruelling or involving any ridiculously long quests. The most awkward task is figuring out where in New York certain locations are. That's where we come in.

The Home Run trophy is a pretty easy one, if you know where to go. It's easily missable, too, hidden at one of the furthest points on the map. Thankfully, there's no need to be a baseball expert to get the job done.

Head below for all the details of where to find Big Apple Ballers stadium and what you need to do to complete Home Run.

Spider-Man 2 Home Run trophy: Big Apple Ballers stadium location explained

Spider-Man standing outside of Ballers Field stadium. Sony

The Big Apple Ballers stadium can be found in Downtown Brooklyn, in the south-east corner of the map. It's next to the fairground you visit in the main story with Mary Jane and Harry reasonably early on, if that helps.

Head to the stadium, scour the building and jump down to the baseball field. Run around all four bases on foot, and once you return to first base, the Home Run bronze trophy should immediately pop up.

Spider-Man 2 Big Apple Baller's Stadium on the map. Sony

This trophy can be completed with either Peter or Miles. We did it with the former. If done correctly, Peter will recite the following dialogue:

"And Parker does it with the home run bunt! Never in all my years have I seen one man accomplish so much by doing so little. What a season, what a season."

Trophy guide extraordinaire PowerPyx has uploaded a useful walkthrough that can be watched below if you prefer a visual aid.

During our Spider-Man 2 review, we found the PS5 exclusive to be "the best case yet" to pick up a console: "If you're a fan of superhero games, swing into this one as soon as you can, and we don't think you'll regret it!"

Fans have already repaid their faith in developer Insomniac Games, with 2.5 million sales of Spider-Man 2 accumulated within the first 24 hours of sale, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever. It's fair to say Spidey fever is here.

