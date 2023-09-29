Having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Manchester United to Real Madrid to Juventus, the star has always made an impact - with his celebrations often making headlines themselves.

With EA FC 24 now moving on from the FIFA branding, EA has decided to introduce more new celebrations than ever before, such as ones from Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford. Of course, many fan favourites return, including the Al Nassr striker's own.

If you're looking to show off to your friends in style, read on to find out how to execute the celebration from CR7 - as well as the meaning behind it.

How to do Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in EA Sports FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 24. EA

The Ronaldo celebration sees the Portuguese player jump into the air before making a mid-air pirouette, then landing and exclaiming the "Siu!" phrase.

To perform the celebration in EA FC 24, players need to press a couple of commands after scoring a goal to see Ronaldo or any other footballer perform the movement. See below for the differences per platform:

PS5/PS4 - Hold R1 and press Circle

Xbox Series X/S - Hold RB and press B

Nintendo Switch - Hold R and press A

Cristiano Ronaldo Siu celebration explained

First performed in 2013 when Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Real Madrid against Chelsea in a pre-season friendly, the "Siu" celebration has become a phenomenon among football fans and other players since.

One of the most recent examples even took place outside of the sport, with professional tennis player Novak Djokovic replicating the celebration in an all-star match at the Ryder Cup.

The meaning behind the word was confirmed by Ronaldo as simply "yes" in Portuguese, which is used to represent his delight at scoring a goal.

EA FC Sports FC 24 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Head to Amazon to secure a copy of the game in time for the weekend.

