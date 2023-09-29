With FIFA now a thing of the past, and EA FC 24 the new mainline football video game, EA has brought in 16 new celebrations from some of the world's best players.

Everything from Lionel Messi's 'All Ears' to Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' has been included – meaning if you have a favourite, there's a good chance it's here.

Anyone looking to perform Marcus Rashford's now iconic celebration where the player touches his temple using his finger can do just that. Head below for the full details of how to perform the celebration.

How to do Marcus Rashford celebration in EA FC 24

The easiest way to perform the Marcus Rashford celebration is to score a goal with the player himself, then by holding either X on PlayStation, A on Xbox or B on Nintendo Switch the move will initiate.

For times when not playing as Rashford, several extra commands will be needed to make the player copy the celebration. See below for the differences per platform:

PS5/PS4 - Hold L2 and press Square button twice

Xbox Series X/S - Hold LT button and press X button twice

Nintendo Switch - Hold L and press Y button twice

Marcus Rashford celebration explained

The first time Marcus Rashford performed his now famous celebration was in a victory for Manchester United against Wolves in December 2022. The meaning behind it stems from the player's own mental health issues and he is now taking control of them.

It's also a way of helping to spotlight mental health in football and general life, with it historically being overlooked.

"I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance, but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season," said Rashford (via Sky Sports).

"Too often last season, I wasn't in the right headspace for games. I wasn't surprised by some of the stuff that was happening."

Following this, many players around the world – such as Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland and Tammy Abraham – have all celebrated the same way to help put a focus on mental health.

Now this latest addition to EA FC 24 has helped immortalise the celebration in video game form, too.

