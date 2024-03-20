An obstacle course will then ensue, which takes inspiration from the upcoming Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures feature.

Throughout the level, several challenges will be thrown the player's way as they are aided by Suko, the 'mini Kong' who will make his debut in the highly anticipated sequel.

The trailer will then navigate through the jungle filled with thick fog as they collect movie-themed crystals.

It will conclude with a final charge through collapsing caves, as Godzilla and Kong prepare for battle with the Skar King, a huge primate-based creature that will serve as the film's villain.

Godzilla x Kong is coming to Roblox. Legendary / The Gang

"It's been fantastic working with The Gang on the Godzilla x Kong Obby, an activation that pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the immersive media space," said Warner Bros Pictures executive vice president of global digital marketing Cameron Curtis.

"Our goal is to captivate and excite moviegoers and bring them a virtual entry point into the world of Godzilla x King: The New Empire, allowing them to immerse themselves in the environments inspired by the film and engage with our monstrous characters.

"The Gang's unparalleled innovation and cutting-edge game design sets the gold standard for digital experiences, and we're already seeing Godzilla x Kong Obby become a popular hit with fans."

Once the level is complete, players will return to the crystal caves, where virtual theme park photos from the experience can be claimed.

A number of exclusive Godzilla x Kong digital items can also be unlocked over a four-week span, such as a Godzilla Tail, Godzilla Head, Kong Head and Kong Axe.

The Gang chief commercial officer Samuel Arvidsson added: "We're thrilled to join forces with Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures to create buzz and excitement around the highly-anticipated Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie.

"By incorporating immersive gaming experiences into its marketing strategy around the film, Warner Bros and Legendary can transform the trailer into an immersive spectacle, increasing brand and trailer recognition and connecting with fans like never before.

"With Godzilla x Kong Obby, we've created a truly world-first activation that we think sets the standard for future movie-themed immersive experiences."

With this announcement, it's likely to pour cold water on the rumours circling in recent months that Roblox might be shutting down in 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theatres on 27th March 2024.

Roblox is available across PlayStation, Xbox, PC and mobile. For any parents unsure whether their children should try out this new trailer experience, make sure to read our guide on whether Roblox is safe for kids and how to use online features safely.

