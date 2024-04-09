Everything from Operator skins to Calling Cards to Weapon Charms to XP tokens have been up for grabs.

Some of these are available via certain editions of the game, whereas others can be found attached to promotions for the likes of Monster Energy, Burger King and Little Caesars.

The most important thing is figuring out how to access that reward when you get it. So, to make things easier, we've laid out a step-by-step walkthrough of how to redeem a code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

More like this

How to redeem code in CoD MW3 explained

Captain John Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Infinity Ward, Activision

The process of redeeming any code in Modern Warfare 3 is, thankfully, very straightforward. Follow the below steps to claim your reward in no time.

Head to the Call of Duty website

Login to your Activision account

Go to the redeem page

Type in the code you wish to redeem

Click redeem and the reward will be unlocked

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Just make sure to double-check the spelling and numbers, taking note of any capitalisation or lowercase letters.

These need to be entered in exactly as the code states, otherwise the reward will not be claimed. Some codes will return a second code that can then be redeemed on your platform's respective store, depending on where you play.

Activision regularly rolls out new incentives for players to jump back into Call of Duty, so keep an eye out on its website and social media for all the latest offerings.

The developer also just announced a new free weekend for anyone looking to try out Modern Warfare 3 before purchasing. So, if you're curious to see what all the fuss is about, now's your chance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.