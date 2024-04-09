How to redeem code in CoD MW3 explained
Follow these easy steps to claim your reward.
Since the latest Call of Duty made its way to store shelves, Activision has rolled out lots of different codes for Modern Warfare 3 players looking to enhance their loadouts.
While there are plenty of goodies to be found within the latest battle pass, there are extra bonuses for those who are putting in a little bit of extra work.
Everything from Operator skins to Calling Cards to Weapon Charms to XP tokens have been up for grabs.
Some of these are available via certain editions of the game, whereas others can be found attached to promotions for the likes of Monster Energy, Burger King and Little Caesars.
The most important thing is figuring out how to access that reward when you get it. So, to make things easier, we've laid out a step-by-step walkthrough of how to redeem a code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
The process of redeeming any code in Modern Warfare 3 is, thankfully, very straightforward. Follow the below steps to claim your reward in no time.
- Head to the Call of Duty website
- Login to your Activision account
- Go to the redeem page
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Click redeem and the reward will be unlocked
Just make sure to double-check the spelling and numbers, taking note of any capitalisation or lowercase letters.
These need to be entered in exactly as the code states, otherwise the reward will not be claimed. Some codes will return a second code that can then be redeemed on your platform's respective store, depending on where you play.
Activision regularly rolls out new incentives for players to jump back into Call of Duty, so keep an eye out on its website and social media for all the latest offerings.
The developer also just announced a new free weekend for anyone looking to try out Modern Warfare 3 before purchasing. So, if you're curious to see what all the fuss is about, now's your chance.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
