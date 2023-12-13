In the Free Access trial of the game, players will be able to test out online multiplayer across nine maps and six modes - and even give Zombies a go.

If you want to play the single-player campaign and Warzone, you’ll need to purchase a full copy of MW3, which you can do from GAME.

If you'd like to try before you buy, however, the CoD MW3 free weekend lets you do precisely that. Read on to find out when the free weekend start time and end date is, as well as how to get involved.

The CoD MW3 free weekend is 14th December - 18th December. This has been confirmed by Activision.

The Free Access period gives players a chance to try the game’s multiplayer modes out at no cost – just in time to decide whether or not you’d like the game for Christmas.

During the free weekend in Modern Warfare 3, players can test out limited versions of the full game’s multiplayer mode and Zombies.

As you can see in the X (formerly known as Twitter) post above, you’ll have access to six maps and several modes in multiplayer, Modern Warfare Zombies, and three maps in Ground War.

What time does the CoD MW3 free weekend start and end?

The CoD MW3 free weekend start time is 6pm on Thursday 14th December and its end date is 6pm on Monday 18th December here in the UK.

Those in the US can play the Free Access period from 10am PT/1pm ET on 14th December up until 10am PT/1pm ET on 18th December.

The full list of supported maps and modes in the free weekend is as follows:

6v6 Core Maps: Terminal Rust Highrise Shipment Afghan Meat

Ground War Maps: Popov Power Orlov Military Base Levin Resort

Core Modes: Team Deathmatch Hardpoint Domination Kill Confirmed Ground War War

Playlists: Rustment 24/7 (Shipment and Rust) War Mode 6v6 Moshpit (Highrise, Meat, Afghan, Terminal) Ground War Modern Warfare Zombies



How to get involved with CoD MW3 free weekend

To play CoD MW3 over the Free Access period weekend, you simply need to head onto the digital storefront of your choice and download the free trial version of the game.

Activision has confirmed that the file size of the MW3 Free Access download will vary by platform. You’ll need to check on your platform for details on the file size.

Once you have downloaded the Free Access trial version of the game, you’ll have from 6pm on 14th December up until 6pm on 18th December to play.

If you like the game and what you play in the free trial, we’re sure the demo version will offer a link to buy a copy of it so you can keep playing. If you’re after a physical copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, meanwhile, you can pick it up from GAME.

