We’re here to put these exploit rumours to the test.

For the unaware, Wonder Pick lets you select from a set of five random cards from random players around the world. It shows you which cards are on offer, then shuffles them and you have to pick one.

It’s a one-in-five chance of picking the card you want each time. That is, it’s meant to be.

Keep reading to find out whether the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit actually works or not.

What is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit?

There are two Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploits doing the rounds online: Skipping the shuffling animation and watching screen-recorded slow-mo footage of the shuffling animation to see which card goes where.

It’s claimed that skipping the shuffling animation simply places each card in the position they were in before they got shuffled by the game.

In theory, using this exploit, you can always choose whichever card you want in Wonder Pick by pressing the skip animation button.

The other rumoured exploit is screen-recording the Wonder Pick shuffling animation and watching it back in slow-motion to see where each card lands.

People have theorised that you should be able to see where each card is shuffled if you watch a slowed-down version of the shuffling animation. Again, if this works, you could use it to carefully watch the animation, head back into the game and pick the card of your choosing each time.

Does either Wonder Pick exploit work? More on that below.

Does the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit really work?

Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokémon Company/DeNA/Creatures Inc./Radio Times

No, the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick exploit doesn’t work. We’ve tried both rumoured exploits and neither of them work. Wonder Pick is always a random one-in-five chance of picking the card you want.

We’ve tested skipping the shuffling animation Wonder Pick exploit dozens of times and it doesn’t work. You may be lucky and the card you want is in the same place as it was before being shuffled, but this just happens sometimes.

Countless times, we’ve skipped the shuffling animation and all five of the cards are in different positions compared to how they were before being shuffled. Exploit rumour debunked.

We’ve also tested screen recording the shuffling animation and watching it back in slow-mo to see where each card lands after being shuffled. It doesn’t work.

Again, it’s totally random where the cards land after being shuffled. Each time you Wonder Pick, it is a one-in-five chance of picking the card you want.

The developer wants you to spend money on items to speed up the wait between Wonder Picks, why would they leave exploits in the game?

Just as the bent packs exploit, the Wonder Pick exploits in TCG Pocket have been successfully debunked.

