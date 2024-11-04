More so, Trainers are hungry to find the rarer cards with stunning artwork to add to their collections.

Since UK players still can't add Pokémon Crocs to their wardrobe, we thought testing whether bent packs in Pokémon TCGP lead to rarer pulls is more than worth testing.

What are bent packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket? Rumours explained

What a bent pack looks like in Pokémon TCG Pocket. The Pokemon Company

Bent packs are like any packs you can open in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but have a bent corner on one of the top sides, usually on the right, which some players have claimed results in being able to pull rarer cards.

This can only be properly noticed when you're on the pack selection screen of the type you're opening and rotate it to the side using your finger.

As you can see in the image above, the top of the pack is noticeably bent forward, where it would usually be straight like it is at the bottom.

However, bent packs themselves can be rare. Out of all the rotations in 15 pack openings, we only found a bent pack three times in total.

Are bent packs really better in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

The cards pulled from pulling a bent pack in Pokémon TCGP. The Pokemon Company

Bent packs do not guarantee you'll pull rare cards in Pokémon TCGP.

Out of the three packs we opened with bent corners, the rarest card pulled was a four-diamond Moltres ex, while those in the remaining two were two-diamond cards.

Many other players testing the online playground rumour, like Ducky, have been reporting the same style of findings with full gameplay capture of their pulls.

It seems like the bent corners are merely an aesthetical touch added by the developer to add some authenticity to the TCG pack-opening experience you'd get in real life.

While it could also be argued that bent packs merely increase the odds of pulling rare cards, we find that unlikely since the rates for each card in Regular and Rare packs are currently fixed, as shown in the "Offering Rates" section at the bottom corner of the pack selection screen.

If the Pokémon TCG Pocket's developers, Creatures and DeNA, added the concept of bent packs thinking it would get players speculating to create more buzz post-launch, they've got some incredible marketing foresight.

