Unlocking all of the Promo-A cards is proving difficult but this Mewtwo one is taking the biscuit. Is it even available?

That’s what we're here to tell you.

Keep reading to find out if it’s possible to get the Pokémon TCG Pocket Promo-A Card 10 and how the Mewtwo Promo 10 card should be available.

Is it possible to get the Pokémon TCG Pocket Promo-A Card 10?

As of writing, it is not currently possible to get the Pokémon TCG Pocket Promo-A Card 10. This special Mewtwo Promo-A card remains unavailable.

Don’t fret if you haven’t found or collected the Promo 10 Mewtwo card, it’s not yet in the game. This means no one has it.

Before you ask, too, no, the card in the image at the top of the page is not the Mewtwo Promo-A 10 card. It’s just a ridiculously fancy Mewtwo ex card that comes with a cool animation that we’re proud of owning (and wanted to show off).

How will the Mewtwo card be available later? Rumours explained

Based on leaks and rumours, the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mewtwo Promo-A 10 card should be available later on as part of an incoming Premium Pass, allowing you to unlock the Promo 10 Mewtwo card by completing missions.

This rumour is based on a datamine leak of the game and its upcoming content additions from Reddit. While the rumours from that Reddit thread look realistic, they are still rumours.

Until it’s officially confirmed by DeNA or The Pokémon Company, always take Pokémon TCG Pocket rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt.

Back to the rumour at hand.

Serebii has a leaked image of the Mewtwo Promo-A 10 card if you’d like to see it. We’ve left it behind the link so you can avoid spoilers if you prefer.

Currently, you can pick up the Pikachu Promo-A 9 card by completing Premium Pass missions. Complete Premium Pass missions to earn Premium Tickets. The Pikachu Promo 9 card costs one Premium Ticket.

If and when the Mewtwo Promo 10 card is added to the game, expect to unlock it in a similar way, if the rumours are to be believed.

We’ll update this page with official information once it has been confirmed.

