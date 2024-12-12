Pokémon TCG Pocket's new Mythical Island expansion confirms new cards and release date for next week
Having new cards to collect is no longer a myth.
The first Booster Pack expansion bringing new cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket has been confirmed! Make way for the Mythical Island expansion.
With over 80 new cards to collect and more, the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion is set to shake up the meta of the game (and give us lots of shiny new cards to gawk at).
The expansion features five new ex cards – including Mew ex, Celebi ex and Aerodactyl ex! Be sure to have some Hourglasses ready to help unlock them all.
If you’re yet to finish collecting Genetic Apex, don’t worry, those Booster Packs will still be available to open following the Mythical Island release date.
When is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island release date? Read on to find out, and for a full list of its confirmed new cards.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion release date
The Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion release date is Tuesday 17th December 2024, The Pokémon Company has revealed.
Mythical Island was unveiled with a trailer, which you can watch below:
The trailer shows us many of the cards being added in the expansion.
Its description details what we can expect from it: "Experience wonder and whimsy with a new expansion’s worth of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket!
"Classic Mythical Pokémon Mew and Celebi are powerful Pokémon ex ready to add extra magic to your collection.
"The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon."
Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion – confirmed cards
We won’t know the full list of Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island cards until the expansion is released on 17th December.
We do know a good number of them already, however, thanks to what has been shown in its trailer.
Based on the trailer (see above), the following cards are confirmed to be in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion:
- Mew ex
- Aerodactyl ex
- Celebi ex
- Dedenne
- Vaporeon
- Leaf (Supporter)
- Blue (Supporter)
- Tauros
- Marshadow
- Exeggcute
- Magmar
- Morelull
- Snivy
- Larvesta
- Dhelmise
- Pikachu
The following Pokémon can be seen in the trailer, but we don't see them as cards:
- Liepard
- Serperior
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Mankey
- Rapidash
- Volcarona
- Salandit
- Stonjourner
- Beheeyem
- Exeggutor
Some of the cards are new versions of Pokémon which were already available in the Genetic Apex Boosters, such as Pikachu, Tauros and Magmar. Expect them all to play differently from the cards you already have.
We will update this page with the full list of Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island cards when they are confirmed.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).