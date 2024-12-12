The expansion features five new ex cards – including Mew ex, Celebi ex and Aerodactyl ex! Be sure to have some Hourglasses ready to help unlock them all.

If you’re yet to finish collecting Genetic Apex, don’t worry, those Booster Packs will still be available to open following the Mythical Island release date.

When is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island release date? Read on to find out, and for a full list of its confirmed new cards.

The Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion release date is Tuesday 17th December 2024, The Pokémon Company has revealed.

Mythical Island was unveiled with a trailer, which you can watch below:

The trailer shows us many of the cards being added in the expansion.

Its description details what we can expect from it: "Experience wonder and whimsy with a new expansion’s worth of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket!

"Classic Mythical Pokémon Mew and Celebi are powerful Pokémon ex ready to add extra magic to your collection.

"The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon."

Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion – confirmed cards

We won’t know the full list of Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island cards until the expansion is released on 17th December.

We do know a good number of them already, however, thanks to what has been shown in its trailer.

Based on the trailer (see above), the following cards are confirmed to be in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion:

Mew ex

Aerodactyl ex

Celebi ex

Dedenne

Vaporeon

Leaf (Supporter)

Blue (Supporter)

Tauros

Marshadow

Exeggcute

Magmar

Morelull

Snivy

Larvesta

Dhelmise

Pikachu

The following Pokémon can be seen in the trailer, but we don't see them as cards:

Liepard

Serperior

Magikarp

Gyarados

Mankey

Rapidash

Volcarona

Salandit

Stonjourner

Beheeyem

Exeggutor

Some of the cards are new versions of Pokémon which were already available in the Genetic Apex Boosters, such as Pikachu, Tauros and Magmar. Expect them all to play differently from the cards you already have.

We will update this page with the full list of Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island cards when they are confirmed.

