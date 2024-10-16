Pokémon Surging Sparks: Release date and what to expect
The Pokémon Trading Card Game was a staple of '90s childhood, but those outside the community might be surprised at how relevant it is today. The cards aren't just antiques to be sold at auction.
There's even a mobile version of the card game dropping at the end of the month, available on both iOS and Android.
The physical game is getting an update too, with a new pack dropping called Surging Sparks, releasing as a part of the Scarlet & Violet series.
So what do we know about Pokémon Surging Sparks? When's the release date, and what can we expect?
When is the Pokémon Surging Sparks release date?
The Pokémon Surging Sparks pack will be released on Friday 8th November 2024.
At least, that is the expected release date on most shops. If anything changes we'll update this page!
Can I pre-order Pokémon Surging Sparks?
The Pokémon Surging Sparks set is indeed available to pre-order!
You can place your order from Magic Madhouse here for £39.95 (that's over a tenner off the RRP).
What can you expect from Pokémon Surging Sparks?
At the time of writing, the cards within the Surging Sparks haven't been released. However, we can speculate...
It's releasing at around the same time as the Supercharged Breaker and Paradise Dragona sets drop in Japan.
These two packs will include Tera Pikachu ex and Dragon Pokémon respectively. The art for the pack certainly looks Pikachu-centred, so this would make sense.
As soon as we find out more info, we'll be sure to let you know!
