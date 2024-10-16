The physical game is getting an update too, with a new pack dropping called Surging Sparks, releasing as a part of the Scarlet & Violet series.

So what do we know about Pokémon Surging Sparks? When's the release date, and what can we expect?

The Pokémon Surging Sparks pack will be released on Friday 8th November 2024.

At least, that is the expected release date on most shops. If anything changes we'll update this page!

Can I pre-order Pokémon Surging Sparks?

The Pokémon Surging Sparks set is indeed available to pre-order!

You can place your order from Magic Madhouse here for £39.95 (that's over a tenner off the RRP).

What can you expect from Pokémon Surging Sparks?

At the time of writing, the cards within the Surging Sparks haven't been released. However, we can speculate...

It's releasing at around the same time as the Supercharged Breaker and Paradise Dragona sets drop in Japan.

These two packs will include Tera Pikachu ex and Dragon Pokémon respectively. The art for the pack certainly looks Pikachu-centred, so this would make sense.

As soon as we find out more info, we'll be sure to let you know!

