Then, throughout the months, new Pokémon will be introduced among Field Research, Community Days, limited-time stickers and tons of XP points to earn.

To find out the full details, we've rounded up everything that Pokémon Go: World of Wonders is set to offer, as well as the timings of when the event will start and end.

When does Pokémon Go: World of Wonders start and end?

Pokémon Go: World of Wonders will take place from 1st March 2024 to 1st June 2024.

The exact timings of the event will begin and end at 10am local time on those specific dates, so that's three months of wonder to uncover.

Full list of Pokémon Go: World of Wonders research tasks and rewards

Team Rocket in Pokémon Go: World of Wonders. Niantic

There's plenty to do during the World of Wonders seasonal event, with new details being released weekly. We'll update this piece once we know more.

Wonder Ticket

A three-part ticketed experience that features Pokémon encounters, a new avatar item and seasonal Timed research. Players will need to purchase the ticket from the in-game shop.

Poipole

The Poison-type Ultra Beast Poipole (code-named UB Adhesive) can be encountered by completing Special Research. The following steps need to be met:

Catch 20 Pokémon

Spin 10 PokéStop

Transfer 10 Pokémon

Team Rocket

From 27th March to 31st March, Team Rocket is set to appear more frequently as they attempt to conquer the planet.

Stop them by battling Team Rocket grunts and its leader, Giovanni, who will be utilising Groudon in battles. By doing so, you will get a chance to catch Shadow Groudon via Special Research.

New Paldea Pokémon

To celebrate the launch of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, a new animated show based on the pocket monsters, Pokémon from the Paldea region will make their debut in the mobile game:

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

A new costumed Pikachu wearing a hat will be up for grabs, too.

Shadow Pokémon

Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei and Shadow Suicune will make up 5-Star Raid. Shiny versions of the legendary dogs will debut, as well.

1-Star and 3-Star Shadow Raids will additionally happen every day, while further 5-Star Shadow raids will happen on weekends.

Community Days

Several Community Days will take place during the seasonal event, providing opportunities to catch certain Pokémon.

16th March – Litten

7th April – Community Day Classic

20th April – Not yet announced

19th May – Not yet announced

Themed stickers

Pokémon-themed stickers featuring the likes of Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Vespiquen and more will be available by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts and purchasing from the in-game store.

Battle League

The Pokémon Go Battle League returns, with numerous competitions happening over the coming months.

This includes the Ultra Premier, Master Premier, Spring Cup, Jungle Cup Great League, Remix and more.

The full list of timings for each can be found on the Pokémon Go blog.

Field Research

By completing research, certain Pokémon encounters will happen, with a small chance of them being shiny. This includes:

Hisuian Sneasel

Furfrou

Goomy

Sandygast

Jangmo-o

Dubwool

Different Pokémon

Depending on the area and region, different Pokémon will pop up. There's a chance these Pokémon might be shiny and that others might appear.

Cities – Togetic, Gardevoir, Delcatty, Gulpin, Stunky, Purrloin, Scraggy

Forests – Jumpluff, Absol, Elgyem, Phantump, Dewpider, Fomantis, Pawmi

Mountains – Magcargo, Phanpy, Nosepass, Medicham, Duskull, Carbink, Noibat

Beaches/Water – Quagsire, Shuckle, Surskit, Clamperl, Inkay, Clauncher, Tadbulb

Northern Hemisphere – Hisuian Growlithe, Mawile, Bagon, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Litleo

Southern Hemisphere – Hisuian Voltorb, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Skarmory, Larvitar, Electrike

Eggs

Finally, different Pokémon will hatch from eggs during the event. These have a chance of being shiny, and are not just limited to the below - however, these ones are confirmed to appear.

2km Eggs – Togepi, Gothita, Solosis, Larvesta, Fletchling

5km Eggs – Lickitung, Sableye, Roggenrola, Larvesta, Skrelp

7km Eggs – Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Paldean Wooper, Galarian Stunfisk

10km Eggs – Larvesta, Goomy, Turtonator, Charcadet, Frigibax

Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.

