In the video games, Inkay evolves into Malamar once reaching level 30, along with a special requirement that is again echoed in the mobile game.

For all the details, head below for the full explanation of how to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go below.

How to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go explained

Inkay and Malamar in Pokémon G. Niantic

Inkay can be evolved into Malamar, a Dark/Psychic-type Pokémon that resembles an upside-down squid. Niantic has used this fact to create a unique way of making evolution happen.

First of all, players need to obtain 50 Inkay Candy. These can be acquired by catching wild Inkay, completing special research that rewards the consumable or making the squid your buddy.

Once you have enough candy, load up the Inkay you want to evolve. You will see that the pink button to initiate the evolution is faint.

Turn the phone upside down and the button should become more clear, allowing evolution to commence once clicked. If any issues occur or your mobile's gyroscope fails to register the movement, try restarting the app or turning off the feature.

Fans of Pokémon X and Y from 2013 will recognise the evolution trick, with players needing to hold their Nintendo DS upside down to get Inkay to evolve.

A handy video (via FleeceKing) showing off the evolution can be seen below:

Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.

