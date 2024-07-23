Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokémon Go: Weakness, counters and Raid Battle timings
Don't get twisted up by Tornadus.
If you are struggling to catch Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokémon Go, then you’re in luck, for we have all its weaknesses and the best counters to use, as well as the Raid Battle timings so that you don’t miss out!
Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) follows on from last week's Mega Lucario, Articuno and Tandemaus. The excitement in Pokémon Go never stops, even though we’re well past Pokémon Go Fest Global 2024.
But back to Tornadus! You will want to do a bit of planning ahead for this one, as certain weather conditions will see them pose either a greater or lesser challenge.
It also seems like more than a coincidence they're part of Raids at the same time Twisters had its opening weekend. Make of that what you will.
There is the chance you may come across a Shiny Tornadus (Incarnate Forme), too, if you are lucky. We’ll be seethingly jealous if you do.
But you’ll need to beat them first and foremost, and with our hep, you might just be able to pull it off! Read on to get all the tips and tricks.
When is Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokémon Go?
Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) will be in Pokémon Go and available to battle in 5-Star Raids from Tuesday 23rd July at 10am until Saturday 3rd August 2024 at 10am.
There will also be a Raid Hour between 6pm and 7pm on 24th July and 31st July.
Make sure to look at the forecast for this period, as windy weather will give Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) a higher CP rating.
This means its Flying-type attacks will be more deadly, so watch out. Sunny weather will increase the effect of his Grass Knot attack, too.
Summer this year in the UK means that windy and overcast weather is almost certain, so you most likely won’t have a vanishingly small window of opportunity.
What is Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)'s weakness in Pokémon Go?
As a Flying-type Pokémon, Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) is weak to Rock, Ice and Electric moves.
Rock-type Pokémon will be boosted by partly cloudy weather, with snow boosting Ice-types and rain boosting Electric-types.
You will stand a better chance if you can try and battle Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in these weather conditions, though snow might be out of the question in July and August depending on where you live.
Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) is resistant to Bug, Fighting and Grass-types, and even has double resistance against Ground-types, so you definitely want to avoid bringing any of these along for the best chance.
We’ve got the best picks for which counters to use below, though, so keep reading!
Best counters for Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokémon Go
Below are what we consider to be the best counters for Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) in Pokémon Go:
- Shadow Rampardos (Rock) – Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Mega Rayquaza (Dragon/Flying) – Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Mega Diancie (Rock/Fairy) – Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior (Ground/Rock) – Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Raikou (Electric) – Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree (Electric) – Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Shadow Mamoswine (Ice/Ground) – Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Zekrom (Dragon/Electric) – Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Mega Aerodactyl (Rock/Flying) – Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Therian Forme Thundurus (Electric/Flying) – Volt Switch and Winbolt Storm
And that’s your lot! Hopefully, you can snag a Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) – even a Shiny one, if you’re lucky!
