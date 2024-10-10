How to get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go explained
Giovanni's back.
Shadow Heatran is now in Pokémon Go, and you can add the powerful Legendary Pokémon to your Pokédex if you know what to do.
Giovanni is back with Shadow Heatran in tow. You need to defeat the Team Go Rocket boss to have your chance of catching the Fire and Steel-type Legendary.
Unfortunately, this will prove difficult, as there are some steps you must take to unlock the fight.
When you do fight Shadow Heatran, too, it won’t be easy. This is one powerful ‘Mon.
With all of that in mind, here’s how to get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go, what its weaknesses are, the best counters against it and the best moveset for it.
More like this
When is Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go?
Shadow Heatran is in Pokémon Go now, and you can claim the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event Special Research until 9:59am local time on 3rd December 2024.
This is when the current season, Max Out, comes to an end.
The Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event started on 8th October, and is set to end on 11th October at 8pm local time.
Thankfully, though, you can claim its Special Research story – which unlocked on 8th October – until 3rd December 2024.
The Shadow Heatran Special Research is added to your existing Galar Calling story (steps 9-14).
Once you have the Special Research, too, it should be yours until it’s done – just as most other Special Research stories work.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go
To get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go, you need to defeat Giovanni and his Shadow Heatran after claiming the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event Special Research.
This Special Research is added to your existing Galar Calling story (steps 9-14).
Of course, this means you must have first completed Galar Calling step 8, which is no easy task. You also need to defeat enough Team Go Rocket Grunts and all three of the leaders, Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.
Once you’ve done all this, Giovanni should show up with Shadow Heatran as his third and most powerful Pokémon. It’s up to you to defeat him.
What is Shadow Heatran's weakness in Pokémon Go?
Shadow Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Ground, Water and Fighting-type attacks.
Ground-type attacks should work best, as they are strong against both Fire and Steel-type Pokémon.
We’d suggest you bring your best Ground-type attacker to the Giovanni battle against Heatran.
Best counters for Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go
The best counters against Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go will be your best Ground-type Pokémon.
Ground-type attacks will be extra powerful against the Fire and Steel-type Legendary Pokémon.
We suggest you bring one of these Pokémon (if you have them) along with you as good counters against Shadow Heatran:
- Ursaluna
- Swampert
- Garchomp
- Groudon
- Landorus
- Hippowdon
- Donphan
- Conkeldurr
- Blaziken
- Machamp
- Hariyama
- Emboar
- Kyogre
- Gyarados
- Kingler
- Blastoise
- Feraligatr
- Primarina
- Greninja
If you don’t have any of the above, your best Ground, Fighting and/or Water-type Pokémon will do.
Best moveset for Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go
Once you have your own Shadow Heatran, you’ll want it to have the best moveset possible. The best moveset for Shadow Heatran is probably Fire Spin and Magma Storm.
Fire Spin is a great fast attack that has a power rating of 14 and attacks quickly enough to prove a nuisance for other players, Gyms, Raid Battles and CPU-controlled fights.
Magma Storm, meanwhile, is a brilliant charged attack that deals 75 damage against Gym and Raid Battle Pokémon and 65 damage in Trainer battles.
What’s more, you should be able to dish out a Magma Storm attack every four hits you land with Fire Spin.
You can find other great movesets for Shadow Heatran on the fantastic resource that is PokémonGoHub.
Read more on Pokémon:
- Pokémon Go Raids schedule - upcoming battles
- Best Pokémon gifts - the greatest merch
- Best Pokémon games on Switch - our ranking
- Best shiny Pokémon - the coolest creatures
- Best Dragon-type Pokémon - who's your fave?
- All cat Pokémon - the felines to catch
- Pokémon natures guide - all you need to know
- Pokémon type chart - strengths and weaknesses explained
- Legendary Pokémon - the full list
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet cheats - handy hacks
- Pokémon Emerald cheats - what you need to know
- Pokémon Fire Red cheats - all codes
- Pokémon Go friend codes - and how to find them
- Pokémon games in order - where to start
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.