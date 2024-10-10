Unfortunately, this will prove difficult, as there are some steps you must take to unlock the fight.

When you do fight Shadow Heatran, too, it won’t be easy. This is one powerful ‘Mon.

With all of that in mind, here’s how to get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go, what its weaknesses are, the best counters against it and the best moveset for it.

More like this

When is Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go?

Shadow Heatran is in Pokémon Go now, and you can claim the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event Special Research until 9:59am local time on 3rd December 2024.

This is when the current season, Max Out, comes to an end.

The Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event started on 8th October, and is set to end on 11th October at 8pm local time.

Thankfully, though, you can claim its Special Research story – which unlocked on 8th October – until 3rd December 2024.

The Shadow Heatran Special Research is added to your existing Galar Calling story (steps 9-14).

Once you have the Special Research, too, it should be yours until it’s done – just as most other Special Research stories work.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go

To get Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go, you need to defeat Giovanni and his Shadow Heatran after claiming the Galarian Expedition: Taken Over event Special Research.

This Special Research is added to your existing Galar Calling story (steps 9-14).

Of course, this means you must have first completed Galar Calling step 8, which is no easy task. You also need to defeat enough Team Go Rocket Grunts and all three of the leaders, Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

Once you’ve done all this, Giovanni should show up with Shadow Heatran as his third and most powerful Pokémon. It’s up to you to defeat him.

What is Shadow Heatran's weakness in Pokémon Go?

Shadow Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Ground, Water and Fighting-type attacks.

Ground-type attacks should work best, as they are strong against both Fire and Steel-type Pokémon.

We’d suggest you bring your best Ground-type attacker to the Giovanni battle against Heatran.

Best counters for Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go

The best counters against Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go will be your best Ground-type Pokémon.

Ground-type attacks will be extra powerful against the Fire and Steel-type Legendary Pokémon.

We suggest you bring one of these Pokémon (if you have them) along with you as good counters against Shadow Heatran:

Ursaluna

Swampert

Garchomp

Groudon

Landorus

Hippowdon

Donphan

Conkeldurr

Blaziken

Machamp

Hariyama

Emboar

Kyogre

Gyarados

Kingler

Blastoise

Feraligatr

Primarina

Greninja

If you don’t have any of the above, your best Ground, Fighting and/or Water-type Pokémon will do.

Best moveset for Shadow Heatran in Pokémon Go

Once you have your own Shadow Heatran, you’ll want it to have the best moveset possible. The best moveset for Shadow Heatran is probably Fire Spin and Magma Storm.

Fire Spin is a great fast attack that has a power rating of 14 and attacks quickly enough to prove a nuisance for other players, Gyms, Raid Battles and CPU-controlled fights.

Magma Storm, meanwhile, is a brilliant charged attack that deals 75 damage against Gym and Raid Battle Pokémon and 65 damage in Trainer battles.

What’s more, you should be able to dish out a Magma Storm attack every four hits you land with Fire Spin.

You can find other great movesets for Shadow Heatran on the fantastic resource that is PokémonGoHub.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.