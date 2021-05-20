Best Pokemon Go Arlo Counters May 2021: How to defeat the Team Go Rocket leader

There is a lot to do in Pokemon Go, and you can earn some great loot by taking part in Pokemon battles against Team Rocket Leaders, including Arlo.

Arlo has been putting up a good fight for a while now but his line-up of Pokemon has changed recently, which means that we need to take another look at the best team for you to assemble to claim a victory.

So if you’re struggling to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go, you’ve come to the right place to pick up some top tips. Read on and we’ll tell you all the essential details on how to counter Arlo and win the battle.

Best Arlo counters for Pokemon Go in May 2021

While we know which Pokemon Arlo will start with, rounds two and three could feature different ones. And while we know the options, there is no way of knowing which one will you go up against.

So we have covered all variations of the Arlo battle here so you stand the best chance of emerging victorious. Here is what you will need to know about what you will be up against.

First round:

Shadow Venonat (a Bug and Poison-type Pokemon, weak against Fire, Flying, Rock and Psychic-type moves)

Second round:

Shadow Manectric (an Electric-type Pokemon, weak against Ground-type moves)

Shadow Crobat (a Poison and Flying-type Pokemon, weak against Ice, Rock, Psychic and Electric-type moves)

Third round:

Shadow Scizor (a Bug and Steel-type Pokemon, weak against Fighting, Fairy, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water and Grass-type moves)

Shadow Magnezone (an Electric and Steel-type Pokemon, weak against Ground, Fire and Fighting-type moves)

Shadow Vileplume (a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon, weak against Fire, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type moves)

To take this battle on, we advise loading your team up with a Mewtwo if you can. A Rhyperior will also come in handy as, like Mewtwo, there are a couple of potential battles that it will more than hold its own in. Have a Reshiram lined up too and you should have all your bases covered!

It’s also worth noting that you can re-pick your team after losing to Arlo once, by opting for a rematch at the same location, which should mean that Arlo makes the same picks again – this time you’ll know who you’re up against, so you can make your own picks more wisely. And if you want more tips, keep reading!

Best Venonat counters in Pokemon Go

You should not have too much trouble when you take on Venonat but if you want to get the job done quickly then look for Pokemon that use Fire, Flying, Rock and Psychic moves.

One of the best to pick here is a powerful Mewtwo who will be able to take Venonat down extremely quickly with Psystrike. If you don’t have one at your disposal then Deoxys is a great one to pick but any powerful Pokemon with the above move sets will be able to inflict fast damage.

Best Manectric counters in Pokemon Go

Manectric is an Electric-type Pokemon and the only moves that he is particularly weak against are Ground-type ones – which makes narrowing down the list of Pokemon to battle against it quite simple.

Mamoswine, Garchomp, Excadrill, Groudon and Rhyperior will all be able to do the job. But for our money, we would go with the mighty Rhyperior as he packs a punch and remains one of the coolest Pokemon in the game visually.

Best Crobat counters in Pokemon Go

Your Mewtwo should not have taken too much damage in its previous fight and if that is the case, use it again here as it is perfect for taking down a Crobat.

Crobat is vulnerable to any attacks that are Ice, Rock, Psychic or Electric, so if Mewtwo is not available, go for any high-powered Pokemon that has those skills. Deoxys is also a good one to use if you were able to catch one after a raid.

Best Scizor counters in Pokemon Go

Reshiram is by far the best bet for a Scizor takedown, but, failing that, there are others that you can choose including Chandelure, Blaziken and Moltres. So take your pick!

But essentially, any Pokemon that can handle itself in a fight and is equipped with Fighting, Fairy, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water or Grass moves should give this one a run for its money.

Best Magnezone counters in Pokemon Go

Pokemon with Ground, Fire and Fighting moves are the ones that you will want to have ready if you find yourself going up against Magnezone in the last stage of the Arlo battle.

Have a Landorus ready to fight? Well, pick it if so as it is the best for taking a Magnezone out with its powerful Earthquake attack. Excadrill and Rhyperior will also put up a good fight.

Best Vileplume counters in Pokemon Go

To take out Vileplume, you will need to have a Pokemon on your team that specialises in Fire, Flying, Ice or Psychic moves. Once again, Mewtwo will come in handy here and the Psystrike move has the potential to do crippling damage to the poor, unsuspecting Vileplume. Chandelure and Deoxys are also capable of having this one done and dusted quickly if they are powerful enough.

