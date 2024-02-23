Another legendary beast hotly coveted by players is Giratina Origin Forme.

Although three Pokémon (known as the Creation Trio), you catch them as one.

But how do you go about catching it? It's not easy, but we'll walk you through the process below. We'll also let you know the Giratina Origin Forme weaknesses when you come to battle, and whether or not it can be shiny.

How to get Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go

If you're familiar with legendary beasts in Pokémon Go, you'll know that the only way to catch Giratina Origin Forme is through raid battles.

But when do the Giratina Origin Forme begin and end?

When are Giratina Origin Forme in Pokémon Go raid battles? Start and end times

Giratina Origin Forme is the torchbearer of the Raid Hour starting on 23rd February 2024 (that's today!) and ending on 26th February. It will be a boss in 5-star raid battles.

So, if you want Giratina Origin Forme, there's no time to dawdle - you have three days!

What is Giratina Origin Forme's weakness in Pokémon Go?

To work out its weak points, first we need to take a look at a Pokémon's elemental type.

And as Giratina Origin Forme is both a Dragon and Ghost-type Pokémon, you'll want to use Dark, Dragon, Ice, Fairy and Ghost attacks.

Avoid Normal, Fighting, Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Poison and Water attacks if you can, because Giratina Origin Forme takes reduced damage from them.

Can Giratina Origin Forme be shiny in Pokémon Go?

You can indeed find Giratina Origin Forme as a shiny!

The way to obtain the shiny version is the same as the normal version, through 5-star raid battles.

The shiny version is much rarer, and, unfortunately, there's no means of increasing the odds of it appearing. You'll just have to keep at it!

