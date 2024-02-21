Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

If you're one such Pokémon trainer, then fear not. We're here to walk you through capturing this elusive legendary trio!

How to get Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in Pokémon Go

As you probably already know if you're on the hunt for them, Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf are extremely rare Pokémon. They're region specific, and they appear in raid battles in specific regions.

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are known as the Lake Guardians, and they appear in certain regions depending on where you are in the world.

Uxie appears in Asia and Oceana, Mesprit in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, and Azelf in North and South America.

Tier 5 Raid Battles are the best means of obtaining them, because random encounters in the wild are very rare.

In order to get one that's outside of your region, you'll need to be invited to a raid in the correct one via Remote Raid Pass.

When are Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf in Pokémon Go raid battles? Start and end times

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in The Road to Sinnoh event that is live at the time of writing.

However, it is from the 21st to the 22nd February 2024 that these three Pokémon will appear in 5 star raids. That's today, so best get moving!

What are Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

We don't want you to experience the frustration of finding one of these Pokémon, only to lose the battle and fail to catch it. So let's take a look at their weaknesses.

As they're all Psychic Pokémon, they're weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost attacks. So best equip your beasts with the ability to hex and shadow punch!

Can Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny variants of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf have been available since the Season of Mischief way back in 2021.

As you'd expect, though, they're even harder to come across that the standard variants. There are no tactics to make them spawn, apart from persevering with the raids. Good luck!

