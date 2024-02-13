That doesn't look set to stop anytime soon, with the game now into its eighth year of live ops.

Set to continue the Timeless Travels tour that kicked off in December, the Carnival of Love looks to blend in both Valentine's Day and the Brazilian Carnival, with lots of colourful Pokémon up for grabs.

Better yet, there's an increased chance to take away some shinies. And who doesn't like a shiny?

For everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Carnival of Love – including when it starts, when it ends and what Pokémon can be found in the wild – head below for all the details.

When does Pokémon Go Carnival of Love start and end?

The Pokémon Go Carnival of Love event will begin at 10am local time on 13th February 2024 and will run until 8pm local time on 15th February 2024.

The event is now underway, so simply download the game on mobile and start playing right away to take full advantage.

What’s included in Pokémon Go Carnival of Love?

In general, there will be an increased chance of receiving Candy XL when walking a Pokémon buddy, as well as two Candy XL for evolving Pokémon. A Luvdisc Tambourine Pose will also be up for purchase via the in-game shop.

Additionally, the following will be available during the Carnival of Love event:

Pokémon

A number of Pokémon's spawn rate will be increased, with a Shiny Oricorio in each style made available for the first time. The full list of Pokémon are as below:

Oricorio – Baile, Pom-Pom, Pa'u and Sensu

Snubbull

Skitty

Luvdisc

Furfrou

Stufful

Roselia

Red Flower Flabébé

Blue Flower Flabébé

Yellow Flower Flabébé

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

Quaxly

Many of these Pokémon have a chance of being shiny, too.

Field Research

Several Pokémon will be available as part of event-themed Field Research. This includes:

Shiny Snubbull

Shiny Roselia

Shiny Spinda with a heart pattern

Shiny Clamperl

Shiny Luvdisc

Shiny Furfrou

Shiny Stufful

All of these Pokémon have a chance of being shiny, too.

Furfrou fresh trim

Anyone who has captured a Furfrou will be able to change it from a Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou for 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

Collection Challenge

By completing the Collection Challenge, themed around the Carnival of Love, players will receive XP, Stardust and an encounter with Roserade.

Brazil bonus

Pokémon Trainers in Brazil will receive double XP for catching Pokémon during the Carnival of Love event, in celebration of the Brazilian Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Paid research

Players will be able to purchase a limited-time research for £1, which includes Stardust, XP, two incense and five encounters with a heart pattern Spinda.

Any Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon Go friends whom they have achieved a friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.

Pokémon Go is available to download on iOS and Android devices.

